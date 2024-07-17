Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who is Anthony Ramos From ‘Twisters’ Dating? Anthony Ramos is one of the stars in summer's blockbuster, 'Twister.' Find out if he's currently dating anyone. By Sarah Kester Jul. 17 2024, Published 5:48 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Anthony Ramos’s life has been a whirlwind lately. The Hamilton star plays Javi in the summer’s newest blockbuster hit, Twister, alongside co-stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones. He also had a leading role in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. But is there a leading lady in his life? The Peurto Rican actor was formerly engaged to Jasmine Cephas Jones. They called off their engagement in 2021 after six years together. Who is Anthony Ramos dating now? Here’s what we know.

Who is Anthony Ramos dating?

While there have been rumors that Anthony dated Spanish singer-songwriter, Eva Ruiz, that has never been confirmed. Anthony’s most high-profile relationship was with Jasmine Cephas Jones. They met in 2015 while working on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical Hamilton together. The two couldn’t keep their eyes off each other, according to a tweet from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"First table read, Hamilton, 2015, Off-Broadway: Anthony keeps sneaking glances at our newest cast member, Jasmine," Miranda wrote. "Me: Ruh-roh." A few months after they met, they made their relationship Instagram official. During the course of their relationship, the former couple has celebrated a multitude of wins together. They were in attendance at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards in 2016 when Hamilton won best musical theatre album.

After working on separate projects, they joined forces once again in 2018. They acted as a married couple in the film, Monsters and Men. "Working with Jasmine, being able to work with my other half, that's the dream," Anthony said in an interview with Blackfilm.com. In the film, Jasmine wore a prosthetic pregnant belly. Anthony said that seeing his partner as an expecting mother made him excited to start their own family.

"And then now, fast forward, you're working with your girl on this film, and we're in this apartment, and I see her come out the room after she changed into her costume for the first time with this pregnant belly and you know, we ain't got a kid,” Anthony said. “But there was this level of excitement and nervousness and joy that came over me.”

They couple has set the standard for how to celebrate each other’s success.

In 2018, Jasmine joined Anthony at the premiere of his film, A Star Is Born. Anthony also had sweet things to say about Jasmine when she became part of the first father-daughter duo to win an Emmy award. "That's what you hope for in a partner," Anthony told People. "I think that's a blessing. I'm truly just eternally grateful for her, man. I get excited when I think about it."

In 2018, Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones got engaged.

They started 2019 with a celebration following their Christmas Eve engagement. "My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child," Jasmin captioned a now-deleted Instagram post. In the years following their engagement, the couple continued to have a heavy presence in each other’s work life. Jasmine, for example, starred in the music video for Anthony’s “Mind Over Matter” song.