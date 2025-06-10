What Happened to Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones? Fans Still Want to Know Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones were together for six years before calling it quits. By Trisha Faulkner Published June 10 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It always felt like their love story might actually last. They met doing what they love, they built something during the whirlwind of Hamilton, and for years, they seemed completely in sync. So, when things suddenly went quiet in 2021 — and they stopped showing up together — fans couldn’t help but ask: What happened to Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones?

There was no big announcement. No dramatic breakup post. Just silence. The photos disappeared. The red-carpet appearances stopped. Slowly, the relationship that once felt so solid just … faded. Years later, fans still wonder what really happened between these two lovebirds.

What happened to Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones unfolded mostly offscreen.

Their story started in 2014 during rehearsals for Hamilton. Anthony and Jasmine were both part of the original Broadway cast — he played John Laurens and Philip Hamilton; she played Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds. The spark was real, and they started dating not long after.

In 2018, Anthony proposed on Christmas Eve in England. According to People Magazine, Jasmine shared the exciting news via an Instagram post that has since been deleted. She penned in her engagement announcement: “My beloved Anthony, On Christmas Eve you got down on one knee and proposed to me in front of my favorite castle in Arundel that I used to visit all the time as a child.”

She continued to share how much the location of the proposal meant to her: “It brought tears to my eyes because I don't get to see my family in England that I'm so close with that much because we are an ocean away, but they got to witness this amazing event in our lives. And what a moment it was! All because of you.”

By late 2021, things started to feel different. Jasmine deleted several photos of Anthony from her Instagram. Around the same time, a TikTok video went viral that appeared to show Anthony at a strip club with another woman. Some fans believed wedding invitations had already gone out. No one involved said anything. The video, however, caused a lot of speculation.

The engagement ended, but no one really explained why.

Multiple outlets, including People Magazine and Swooon, confirmed that the couple had broken up. Their engagement was over. Anthony nor Jasmine ever spoke publicly about what caused the split.

Instead, fans were left with clues. Jasmine never addressed the video. Anthony didn’t either, though he later released a song called “Villano,” where he sang, “I left you with a rock on your hand, and I ran with my demons.” That line stood out to a lot of people. Was it a reference to Jasmine? Was it an apology? No one knows for sure — but it felt like it might be the closest fans ever get to an explanation.