Mj Rodriguez Fell Into Her Boyfriend's Arms Upon Learning She Was an Emmy Nominee

Mj Rodriguez , who plays Blanca Rodriguez-Evangelista in the Ryan Murphy show, has made history as the first transgender person ever to be nominated for a lead-acting Emmy.

The FX series Pose might have come to an end after three seasons, but the show is now being recognized by the 2021 Emmy Awards with nominations in 10 categories.

"My damn cheeks hurt I'm smiling so much," she said through happy tears to Vanity Fair upon learning of the Emmy nod. By her side were the actress's mother and grandmother as well as her boyfriend, into whose arms she fell when her name was read among the other nominees.

Who is Mj Rodriguez's boyfriend?

Mj gushed about receiving the happy news of her Emmy nomination while she was in the South of France with her family, attending the Cannes Film Festival. "My mom and my grandmother [were] sitting at the dining table," she said to the Associated Press. "And the moment my name was announced, I just screamed and I broke. And my mom grabbed me. She kind of like flung me around. I gave her a hug. She swung me around a little bit. And I just remember falling into my boyfriend's arms and just crying."

The historic moment was also documented on Mj's Instagram page, after she decided to record the announcement no matter the outcome. In the minute-and-a-half clip, Mj's boyfriend, Stephen, can be heard cheering on her incredible achievement, though he doesn't come into the video's frame. The camera remains focused for the most part on the iPad screen where the family is watching Ron Cephas Jones and his daughter Jasmine announce the 2021 nominees.

Having said that, a quick scroll down Mj's Instagram page reveals what her handsome beau looks like. From the few photos where he makes an appearance, the couple seem very much in love. And judging from a funny video that Mj posted on her page of Stephen falling asleep "in the middle of editing his screeplay (for the millionth time)," he too seems to work in show business.

Did these love birds become acquainted as a result of their ties to the industry? While the details of their relationship remain unclear, Mj posted a photo on Valentine's Day to commemorate the special day they first met. "This was the first day we met, and boy was it everything I planned it to be," she captioned the adorable post. "You have set the highest standard for how any human should treat another human being. That is why I have fallen so deeply in love with you."