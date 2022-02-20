Get Ready for Presidents Day With These History-Themed Films and Television Shows to Watch

Get Ready for Presidents Day With These History-Themed Films and Television Shows to WatchBy Anna Garrison
Feb. 20 2022, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
It may not be the most widely celebrated of holidays, but Presidents Day in the United States typically means a day off of school and a long weekend. The federal holiday celebrates not only George Washington's birthday but all those who have served as President.
If you and your family need some Presidential-themed entertainment, we've got you covered! Here are some films and TV shows that spotlight real and fictional Presidents.
'Lincoln.'
Legendary director Steven Spielberg takes on the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln in this biopic starring Daniel Day-Lewis as the titular president. The film also features Sally Field, David Strathairn, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, James Spader, Hal Holbrook, and Tommy Lee Jones in supporting roles. Lincoln has been nominated for 12 Oscars and 7 Golden Globe Awards, winning 4 total.
Lincoln is available for streaming through Prime Video.
'Hamilton.'
Hamilton makes U.S. history accessible and catchy in Lin-Manuel Miranda's piece about Alexander Hamilton. Disney filmed a version of the show and made it available for streaming, so even non-theater people could enjoy the production. Starring Lin-Manuel himself as the titular Hamilton, he's joined by fellow Broadway veterans Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Christopher Jackson, and Leslie Odom Jr.
Hamilton is available for streaming on Disney Plus.
'1776.'
A lesser-known musical about the American Revolution, 1776 premiered on Broadway in 1969. In 1972, it was made into a film starring William Daniels as John Adams, David Ford as John Hancock, Ken Howard as Thomas Jefferson, Ron Holgate as Richard Henry Lee, Howard Da Silva as Benjamin Franklin, and more.
1776 is available for streaming on Prime Video, Google Play, or Roku.
'Dick.'
Perhaps a sillier look at Richard Nixon's Watergate scandal, Dick stars a young Kirsten Dunst and Michelle Williams as teens who accidentally contribute to bringing down Nixon's presidency. The film premiered in 1999 and featured many SNL cast members at the time for added hilarity.
Dick is available for streaming on Prime Video.
'What a Girl Wants.'
What a Girl Wants is a teen comedy film based on the 1955 play The Reluctant Debutante and stars Amanda Bynes. Amanda plays young American Daphne, who discovers she's the daughter of an aspiring British Prime Minister. When Daphne travels to the U.K. to meet her biological father, she must attempt to win over the aristocracy and forge a relationship with the father.
What a Girl Wants is available for streaming on Hulu.
'My Date with the President's Daughter.'
Disney's My Date with the President's Daughter might not be on Disney Plus yet, but it's still worth a watch. This made-for-TV romantic comedy features Will Friedle (Boy Meets World) as a young teen who runs into a pretty girl at the mall — the President's daughter. When he invites her to the school dance, he doesn't know the world of political intrigue unfolding before his eyes!
My Date with the President's Daughter is available for streaming on Prime Video.
'National Treasure' and 'National Treasure: Book of Secrets.'
The legendary Nicholas Cage series is now being rebooted for Disney Plus, but if you're interested in gentle conspiracy theories about the United States and good old treasure hunting, National Treasure is a blast. Nicholas Cage stars as Benjamin Gates, a descendant of a Freemason protecting state secrets. An adventure for the whole family!
National Treasure and National Treasure 2 are available for streaming on Disney Plus.
'John Adams.'
This 2008 HBO miniseries was critically acclaimed for its portrayal of the second President. Paul Giamatti portrays Adams, and the show is loosely based on the John Adams biography by David McCullough. John Adams is known for being the most awarded television miniseries in Emmy history, and also stars Laura Linney, Stephen Dillane, David Morse, Tom Wilkinson, and others.
John Adams is currently available for streaming on HBO Max.
'The West Wing.'
A serial political drama produced by Warner Bros. Television, The West Wing featured an ensemble cast of well-known actors to craft a fictionalized look behind the scenes at the White House. The show has been ranked as one of the best television shows of all time, and has received praise from critics, political scientists, and White House staffers.
The West Wing is available for streaming on Netflix.
'Veep.'
A hilarious, satirical and occasionally too-close-to-home comedy show, Veep stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, perpetual Vice President trying to climb Washington's ladder. The show has been nominated for many awards including seven Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.
Veep is available for streaming on HBO Max.