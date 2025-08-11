Demi Lovato’s Past Romance With a Jonas Brother Didn’t End Smoothly Demi Lovato reunited with her 'Camp Rock' co-stars in 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 11 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The early 2000s remain the Disney Channel's golden era. The decade birthed some of the entertainment and music industry's brightest stars, including Demi Lovato and The Jonas Brothers. The talented stars gained fame around the same time, leading to over two decades of friendship.

While Demi and The Jonas Brothers have always been close, those who were plugged into the Disney Channel tea during their reign remember she was a little more entangled with one member of the pop trio siblings more than the others. So, which Jonas Brother did Demi date? Here's the scoop.

Which Jonas Brother did Demi Lovato date?

While Demi knew the JoBros when they were all eligible bachelors, she only had her sights set on Joe Jonas. Demi and Joe connected when they played love interests Shane Gray and Mitchie Torres in Camp Rock. They started as friends, but by the second Camp Rock movie, they had confirmed that they were an item. Demi and Joe both shared that being on tour led them to a romantic relationship. After confirming their relationship in March 2010, the "La La Land" singer opened up about touring with Joe again, this time as his girlfriend.

"I’m fortunate that I get to work with the person that I’m in the relationship with,” Demi gushed to People in 2010. “Rather than being across the country and texting him, I can have him hold my hand when I’m tired.” Joe also shared his feelings about them getting together after spending several years as friends. "I think after the movie was complete, then we kind of took the time to get to know each other a little deeper,” he explained to People.

The lovebirds' romance was something their fans couldn't get enough of. Many were happy to see them together on and off the stage. Unfortunately, their relationship fell apart almost as quickly as it began. In May 2010, Demi and Joe decided to part ways. The stars discussed their split with Teen Vogue, with Joe admitting to the outlet their breakup could've had "better timing," considering it happened while they were going on tour together for Camp Rock 2. However, the singer explained, "I really care about her."

Demi also spoke to Teen Vogue at the time and revealed that it was Joe who abruptly ended their relationship. She then shared that she was hopeful they would remain friends following their split. "We haven't spent any time together since everything," she says, "because that would be awkward, but I'm sure things will go totally back to normal once we're on tour together. It's just that at this point I'd rather be hanging out with my girlfriends than seeing my ex."

Is Demi Lovato still friends with her ex, Joe Jonas?

Although their breakup was once all anyone in their age group could discuss, Demi and Joe have moved on from their past romance. Since their relationship ended, they've remained in each other's lives, as Demi and Nick Jonas continued being close over the years. The Sonny With a Chance alum even congratulated Joe when he got engaged to his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, in 2017.