Everybody Calm Down! Disney Channel Is Shutting Down, but Not How You Think The channel that raised multiple generations made shocking changes in January 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 14 2025, 4:56 p.m. ET Source: Disney Channel

If you're of a certain age, Disney Channel was the place to be. Many Millennials and Zillennials remember where they were when the "That's So Suite Life of Hannah Montana" crossover happened or when The Cheetah Girls became a the icons they are. And that's on Chuchi!

Although the aforementioned time was arguably Disney Channel's Golden Era, the Disney-operated network was still going strong and engaging a new generation of children. That is, at least, until rumors swirled online that the channel could be over for good. So, is Disney Channel shutting down? And, if so, why? Here's what to know.

Why is Disney Channel down?

Disney Channel's future was brought into question in December 2024. During that time, a report from USA Today shared that the network would experience some changes. Thankfully for old and new fans of the channel based in the U.S., the channel isn't going away for good.

While Disney Channel is experiencing changes in 2025, none of them will affect its U.S. viewers. However, Disney Channel is closing in several of its international markets, including Spain, France, and the U.K.

According to Disney gossip site Pirates and Princesses, Disney Channel has already shut down in several countries, including Australia, Southeast Asia, Italy, the UK, South Korea. In January 2025, it also left two European TV services – Canal+ and Net TV in France and Spain, respectively. As the ending of Disney Channel came into fruition in certain countries, many TikTok users expressed the heartbreak of knowing they won't be seeing the network the same way again.

Is Disney+ shutting down?

While Disney Channel no longer exists in multiple countries, those who tune into its content, such as hit shows like Bluey and Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends shouldn't be alarmed. Disney Channel will continue its legacy in the countries where it shut down, though on a different vertical — its streaming service, Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company shutting down Disney Channel in other countries is part of the conglomerate's plan to focus on more people accessing its subscription service. As of this writing, anyone who was affected by Disney Channel shutting down in their countries can still watch their favorite shows on Disney+. However, the prices vary, ranging from $9.99-14.99 a month.

Disney Channel currently has 160 countries and is shared in 34 languages. As its international success shifts, the channel told USA Today in a statement that it is still focused on its core audience, stating it remains the top #1 cable show for boys and girls aged 6-11.