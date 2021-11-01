What's the 'Camp Rock' Cast Doing in 2021? Are Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas Still Friends?By Stephanie Harper
Nov. 1 2021, Published 1:55 p.m. ET
Life was so much simpler back in 2008 when the first Camp Rock movie premiered on Disney Channel. The awesome movie filled with plenty of hilarious dance choreography and catchy song lyrics will go down in history as one of the best pieces of Disney Channel entertainment ever. Its sequel Final Jam premiered in 2010 and kept a lot of the original magic.
Here’s what’s keeping the cast of Camp Rock busy in 2021.
Demi Lovato was the leading star of 'Camp Rock.' Here’s an update on them.
Things are a lot different for Demi Lovato in 2021 than they were when the first Camp Rock movie premiered in 2008. In 2021, Demi changed their pronouns to they/them. Demi has also been very vocal about major political views, ending LGBTQ intolerance, their addiction issues, and their constant fight against eating disorder struggles.
It appears Demi is still good friends with Joe Jonas these days. They played Camp Rock love interests and actually dated in real life back in the day. According to People, they were spotted celebrating together at a costume party in Los Angeles over Halloween weekend in 2021.
Joe Jonas is now a husband, father, and still with the Jonas Brothers band.
Based on Instagram alone, Joe Jonas seems to be living it up just as connected to the music scene as ever. Most of his pics showcase him on stage doing what he does best: performing for audiences of devoted fans. Joe is now married to Sophie Turner after tying the knot in 2019. Their wedding day was absolutely exquisite and they share a daughter named Willa together.
Nick Jonas is now a husband, former panelist on ‘The Voice,’ and still with the Jonas Brothers band.
The Jonas Brothers band has been around since 2005. It consists of Nick Jonas and two of his brothers, Kevin and Joe. When Nick released a solo album, rumors about the band splitting up made their rounds. Ultimately, they are still together and even have upcoming tour dates fans can buy concert tickets to.
It was huge news when Nick married Priyanka Chopra. They have been married since 2018, giving the world a ton of true love inspo. For a short while there, Nick served as a panelist on The Voice but in 2021, he parted ways with this show. Although he has released some solo music, he’s still part of the Jonas Brothers band with his brothers.
Kevin Jonas is a husband, father, and real estate mogul.
Kevin Jonas has been married the longest out of the Jonas Brothers band members. He and his wife Danielle walked down the aisle in 2009 and now share two kids together: Valentina Angelina and Alena Rose. Along with being part of the Jonas Brothers band, Kevin is also heavily invested in real estate development. He even founded his own construction company called JonasWerner.
Alyson Stoner is focused on her music career and podcast.
During her Camp Rock days, Alyson Stoner played the role of Caitlyn Geller, a teenage girl who really knew how to dance. These days, Alyson is really focused on her budding music career and podcast. She released a music video for her song “Stripped Bare," and it ended up pulling in over 1 million views on YouTube. In 2019, she launched “Simplexity With Alyson Stoner," which can be accessed through Apple podcasts. Alyson has also been very open and honest about addiction struggles she's faced including a stint in rehab.
Meaghan Jette Martin has done more acting and a lot of social media posting.
After finishing up her time playing the designated mean girl who bullied others in the Camp Rock movie franchise, Meaghan Jette Martin has appeared in other projects including MTV’s Awkward, 10 Things I Hate About You, Mean Girls 2, and Melissa & Joey. She married her husband Oli Higginson in 2016.