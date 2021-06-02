Sophie Turner's Pride Month Post Has Fans Questioning Her Sexuality (Again)

As this year's Pride Month begins, there have already been plenty of notable moments online from everyone including stars, brands, and individuals looking to celebrate the freedom to love whomever they choose and the weight it carries. However, one star whose sexuality has been a topic of discussion before, Sophie Turner , posted something to her Instagram story that has many fans thinking she officially came out as bisexual.

So, is Sophie actually bi, what was it that she posted, and what other instances have there been where the topic of the Game of Thrones alum's sexuality has emerged front and center? Keep reading to find out.

Sophie Turner's recent Instagram story has fans convinced that she is bisexual.

The beginning of Pride Month is a moment of celebration for all members of the LGBTQ community, and Sophie wasted no time proclaiming her excitement for June to begin on Instagram. The story post was a muted color screen blasted with text and images, including a sticker that read "Time isn't straight and neither am I," as well as messages such as "Move, I'm gay,","Bi Pride," "Gay Pride," and even a rainbow to top it off.

She captioned all the stickers and images with the text, "It's MUTHA----ING #pride month babaaaay," and the story remained visible for 24 hours. Nonetheless, fans quickly took to the likes of Twitter to share their excitement over the potential notion that Sophie is bisexual, accepting her wholly into the LGBTQ community.

SOPHIE TURNER 💖💜💙 ALL WE DO IS WIN 💖💜💙 pic.twitter.com/uqRXQ5DHdD — ✦ julia ✦ 🧈💛 (@juliaereck) June 1, 2021

"SOPHIE TURNER SAID I RESPECT THE STRAIGHT COMMUNITY BUT IT AIN'T ME," wrote one excited user on Twitter. "Did Sophie Turner just come out via unhinged Instagram story ... queen," chimed in another user. Sophie hasn't elaborated any further on the potential reveal beyond that one post, but the choice of words (and stickers) in it seemingly confirms for many fans that she is bisexual.