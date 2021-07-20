Alyson Stoner Is Launching a Wellness Platform Called Movement Genius (EXCLUSIVE)

Actress, dancer, and mental health advocate Alyson Stoner has launched a new platform called Movement Genius. Over the years, she's become outspoken about the difficulties she faced growing up as a child star. Now, she is using her past experiences to shine a light on the kind of treatment others in Hollywood continue to face and to help those in need.

Alyson is taking the next step in her advocacy journey and spoke exclusively with Distractify about how her views on mental health have evolved and how the platform she has created will hopefully help those who are struggling.

Alyson Stoner opens up about advocating for mental health.

Alyson tells Distractify that traditionally, mental health only focuses on the wellbeing of the brain. She explains that mental health is typically only seen as something that can be worked on "from the neck up," and it doesn't account for the fact that the brain is in the body.

Connecting the two has caused Alyson to reevaluate her own mental health journey and advocate for the importance of both psychological and physical health. The former child star has participated in panels at institutions like Newport Academy where she talks about how mental and physical health interconnect.

Article continues below advertisement

"If we want to care for our minds but we're not understanding the mind-body connection, we're missing the opportunity to take that back," the 27-year-old tells us. "If you can get to know the story that you're telling in your mind and body, you can also then free yourself to change that story." Alyson reveals to us that she went on her "own journey" of reconnecting with her body so she could embody her "truest, most authentic" self.

Additionally, mainstream mental health is often focused on talk therapy and behavioral and thought pattern changes, according to Alyson. "From a society standpoint, the way we do the body currently is more, it tends to be more of an object that we're trying to fix, or it's a project that we're trying to complete," she tells us.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Alyson says that growing up, wellness wasn't depicted as the kind of journey she's on now. Instead, it was more of a checklist with "rituals" that had to be completed if you were going to be happy. "It seemed like if I didn't do those things, then I would stop the feeling," she says. The Step Up star is now working on focusing inward on her sense of self instead of relying on wellness products.

Article continues below advertisement