'Alive: The Drew Robinson Story' Will Shed Light on His Mental Health Struggles

'Alive: The Drew Robinson Story' Will Shed Light on His Mental Health StrugglesBy Tatayana Yomary
Feb. 3 2021, Published 5:22 p.m. ET
Some people look at athletes like heroes, based on how they perform and help their team claim a victory. And while athletes are truly talented, what makes someone a hero is how they handle the twists and turns life can throw their way. And San Francisco Giants star Drew Robinson is the true epitome of a hero.
Mental health is a topic that should always be taken seriously, and Drew will definitely agree. For some people, mental afflictions can cause them to bring harm to themselves. And since Drew’s eye has been talked about among fans, many people want to know what happened and if it's related to mental health. In fact, fans are wondering if he will speak on the topic in his new documentary, Alive: The Drew Robinson Story.
So, what exactly happened to Drew Robinson's eye?
It's no secret that Drew dealt with some type of trauma based on the condition of his eye. And while the star has been pretty tight-lipped about what exactly happened, it appears that we're finally getting some answers.
According to People, Drew lost his eye due to a suicide attempt.
"Before being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018 from the Texas Rangers, he attempted suicide one month into the COVID-19 pandemic, on April 16, 2020."
After dealing with a serious case of depression, the publication reports that Drew shot himself in the right side of his head at his home. He debated about shooting himself again or calling for help in the time span of 20 hours.
As a result, he lost his eye but not his life. The star learned from his mental health issues and realized that his life matters.
"I was supposed to go through that," Robinson tells ESPN. "I'm supposed to help people get through battles that don't seem winnable. It was completely supposed to happen. There's no other answer. It doesn't make any sense. It was supposed to happen."
Extremely excited, grateful, and humbled to officially share this first part of my story today. Hoping this project helps anyone affected directly or indirectly with mental health battles by hearing from and relating to someone who’s been through it. You are not alone #Alive pic.twitter.com/xSMPL4WCSa— Drew Robinson (@Drewrobbb) January 29, 2021
What does Drew talk about in the 'Alive: The Drew Robinson Story' documentary?
While it's easy to think that Drew's documentary would mainly focus on his success as a baseball star, mental health is the top priority. Since the star was able to survive his suicide attempt, he wants to use his experience to help others.
Many people facing struggles feel there is no way out, and this documentary can potentially help save lives. After all, the statistics on suicide are very troublesome.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (ASFS), the rate of suicide is highest in middle-aged white men. In 2018, men completed suicide 3.56 times more often than women. And In 2018, firearms accounted for 50.57 percent of all suicide deaths.
It is extremely brave for Drew to tell his story. Since suicide is something that people deal with behind closed doors, Drew bringing light to the issue will raise awareness and help others get the care they need.
Alive: The Drew Robinson Story is currently streaming on ESPN.
If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.