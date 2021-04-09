Alyson Stoner Opens up About "Trauma" of Childhood Stardom, Rehab Stint, and More

Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner is opening up about her "harrowing" childhood stardom and how the grueling Hollywood industry had a lasting effect on both her physical and mental health. In an op-ed essay posted on People, titled "The Toddler to Trainwreck Industrial Complex," the now 27-year-old writes about the lack of child labor laws and how her demanding career led her to be hospitalized for an eating disorder.

What happened to Alyson Stoner? The former child star details the psychological effects of working in Hollywood.

Alyson had quite a list of accomplishments before reaching her teenage years. She iconically starred in Missy Elliot's "Work It" music video, appeared in Cheaper By the Dozen and its sequel, starred alongside Channing Tatum in Step Up, and appeared in several Disney Channel projects. But, while Alyson may have appeared to be living an extraordinary life, the actress opened up about how these experiences, such as going to auditions and working rigorous hours, affected her mental health.

"I narrowly survived the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline," Alyson wrote in her op-ed essay. "In fact, nothing was designed for me to end up… 'Normal.' 'Stable.' 'Alive.'" In her People essay, Alyson describes being six years old and going to an audition in which she had to act out being kidnapped and raped. Just a few moments later, she was whisked away to audition for a toy princess commercial.

"These visceral portrayals of scenarios etch themselves into my bodymemory and compound with trauma occurring in real life behind closed doors," she writes. "Additionally, there is an alarming dissonance about being coached to offer my six-year-old self vulnerably to unfamiliar adults who have power over my well-being and future livelihood."

