"Potential Breakup Song" by Aly & AJ Is Not About Joe Jonas, but This Single Is

It took too long ... but sister singers Aly and AJ Michalka finally confirmed that one of their songs is about Joe Jonas. In April, YouTuber Elle Mills went viral after tweeting pics of AJ and the Jo Bros.

“Ok so you’re telling me that I went 13 years not knowing that one of the greatest songs ever written was about Joe JONAS THIS ENTIRE TIME,” she tweeted, adding a pic of the duo's breakout hit "Potential Breakup Song."