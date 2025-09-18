‘Camp Rock 3’ Has Officially Been Confirmed, But Is Demi Lovato Coming Back? Premiering on Disney in 2008, ‘Camp Rock’ stars Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers as aspiring teenage musicians who attend a music summer camp. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 18 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of the beloved Disney film series Camp Rock just got the good news that they have been waiting years for, as it was recently confirmed that the next entry in the franchise, Camp Rock 3, has officially been greenlit. Back in 2008, the Camp Rock journey began with stars Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers playing aspiring teenage musicians who attend a summer music camp. Following the first film’s success, its sequel, Camp Rock 2: Final Jam, aired in 2010. Fans have long held out hope that another film in the franchise would emerge — and now they finally got their wish via Camp Rock 3.

However, one big question for fans remains: Will star Demi Lovato be part of it? Find out if she’s on board for the musician reunion.

Source: Disney

Is Demi Lovato in Camp Rock 3?

While Demi Lovato has not been confirmed to be onscreen reprising her role as Mitchie Torres, she is confirmed to be an executive producer of Camp Rock 3, according to The Hollywood Reporter. On Wednesday, Sept. 17, Disney confirmed the forthcoming film, which will also see the return of Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas to once again step into their roles as the Gray brothers. The brothers are also set to join Demi as executive producers on the project.

President of Disney Branded Television, Ayo Davis, praised the return of the film franchise, as well as Demi and the Jonas Brothers' involvement.

Source: Mega

“Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day,” she said. “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.”

‘Camp Rock 3’ is said to pick up where the last film left off, with the Jonas Brothers’ band Connect 3 returning to the musical camp.

“The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing,” the official synopsis of the film reads. “As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” the description continued.

Source: Mega

“​Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage and her easygoing brother Desi, cello prodigy Rosie, drummer with his own beat Cliff, choreo queen, intimidating influencer Madison and camp bad boy Fletch.” The new crop of young stars set for the film include: Sherry Cola, Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean, per the outlet.

Although production has just started, as of now, there is no set release date for Camp Rock 3.

In August 2025, Demi and the Jonas Brothers reunited on stage to perform songs from the film.

"I wish I could have soaked it in a little bit more, but I was so focused on, like, ‘What am I singing, the chorus or the verse right now?’ I was so nervous that I was focused on just hitting my marks and doing the thing that I didn't really soak up the love," she said while appearing on the 2 Chicks in the Office podcast.