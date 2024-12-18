Nick Jonas Shows Support for Elon Musk on X and Now Fans Are Questioning His Politics "I know it’s hard for you guys to comprehend but rich people don’t care about us; even Nick Jonas." By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 18 2024, 11:44 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk is a man of many talents, and people either love him or hate him. He's achieved remarkable things, and only time will tell what more he’s capable of. One of his most notable accomplishments, aside from his entrepreneurial ventures, is being handpicked to head the Department of Government Efficiency by President-elect Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

The two have been inseparable ever since, even sharing a McDonald's lunch with RFK Jr. So, where does singer and actor Nick Jonas fit into this? Well, a Dec. 17, 2024, post on X (formerly Twitter) suggests Nick is a supporter of Elon, and let's just say, his fans aren't too thrilled about it. Does this mean Nick also supports Trump? Here's what we know about the Jonas Brothers member's political preferences.

What is Nick Jonas's political affiliation?

Source: Mega

Nick has kept his political affiliations relatively private but has made a few comments over the years suggesting he supports individuals who align with his values or missions. Right now, he’s clearly backing Elon, posting on X (formerly Twitter), "Take us to the Year 3000," alongside a photo of Musk smugly pointing a reassuring finger.

Article continues below advertisement

While Elon has received praise and criticism for his endeavors, concerns grew when he was nominated for the government role, especially after he enacted a round of layoffs following his 2023 acquisition of Twitter for $44 billion. People are worried that supporting him could signal approval of such actions in other sectors, including government.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick’s post on X garnered so much attention that Elon himself responded within three hours, writing, "My, how the tables have turned," followed by a GIF of the Jonas Brothers literally turning a table, with a crying-laughing emoji for emphasis.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Nick's X post suggests he supports Elon, it doesn’t necessarily indicate he’s a Republican or supports Trump. In fact, after Joe Biden was elected as the 46th president in 2020, Nick took to X to not only retweet (which we now refer to as reposting) Biden's acknowledgment of his election but also wrote, "YES MR. PRESIDENT-ELECT!!!" with all caps and exclamations to emphasize his excitement.

Article continues below advertisement

It seems Nick clearly supported Biden's victory and may believe Elon, individually, can bring positive change to the U.S. Unfortunately for him, many of his fans aren’t happy about the post.

One fan called Nick Jonas's Elon Musk X post "disgusting."

Nick and Elon's friendly chatter garnered 20 million views as of this writing and over 10,000 reposts. Plenty of eyes have fallen on it, and many aren’t holding back their opinions. X user @gracecamille_ was visibly upset by the comment, writing, "I used to pray to God to take your diabetes away." Ouch!

Article continues below advertisement

is this a trump post?! @priyankachopra get your man — 🫶🏽 (@super_spooks) December 17, 2024