Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Baby Girl, Malti Marie, Arrives Home After 100 Days in the NICU

Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Baby Girl, Malti Marie, Arrives Home After 100 Days in the NICUBy Leila Kozma
May. 9 2022, Published 11:38 a.m. ET
The Matrix Resurrections actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced on Instagram on Sunday, May 8, 2022, that her baby girl, Malti Marie, has been released from the hospital. Priyanka and her husband of three years, Nick Jonas, welcomed Malti Marie via a surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022. The baby was born 12 weeks premature and spent the last 100 days in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas had their first baby, Malti Marie, via a surrogate.
Priyanka and Nick married on Dec. 1, 2018. They talked about their plans to start a family on a few occasions before welcoming Malti Marie in January 2022.
[Kids] are a big part of our desire for the future," Priyanka told Vanity Fair. "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens. I've always been such a worker bee. My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance."
As Priyanka explained in the same interview, she and Nick have busy schedules, which isn't conducive to child-rearing. Some fans believe they opted to welcome the baby via a surrogate because it was easier.
The stars have been open about the challenges they had to face after welcoming the baby. They didn't share too many details about the surrogacy, however. It's uncertain why they chose to give birth via a surrogate.
Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' and Nick Jonas's first daughter, was born at only 27 weeks.
Priyanka announced the birth of her first baby girl on Instagram on Jan. 21, 2022. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Priyanka wrote.
Malti Marie was born in a hospital in San Diego, Calif. As Priyanka shared on Instagram on Sunday, May 8, 2022, she later received care at the Rady Children's in La Jolla, Calif. and the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Priyanka wrote on Instagram. "Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."
"We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way," she added. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are still working hard at their jobs.
Priyanka and Nick welcomed their first baby only recently, but they have continued to work with the same pace.
According to IMDb, Priyanka has five projects in the making, including an adventure-fiction movie, Cowboy Ninja Viking, and a TV series called Citadel. Nick, on the other hand, is scheduled to portray Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys LIVE.