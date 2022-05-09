Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Baby Girl, Malti Marie, Arrives Home After 100 Days in the NICU

Priyanka and Nick married on Dec. 1, 2018. They talked about their plans to start a family on a few occasions before welcoming Malti Marie in January 2022.

[Kids] are a big part of our desire for the future," Priyanka told Vanity Fair. "By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens. I've always been such a worker bee. My priority has always been the next job. I’m a very, very ambitious person. But I think the woman in me is craving balance."