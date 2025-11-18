'Moana's' Live-Action Leading Lady Catherine Laga'aia Has Strong Samoan Roots Catherine Laga'aia is from Sydney, Australia with Polynesian ties. By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 18 2025, 10:39 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jaylagaaia

After tons of fan speculation about what the live-action Moana movie would look like, especially after backlash regarding the live-action Little Mermaid, they finally got a look at a new version of Moana, played by Catherine Laga'aia. The actor was just 17 when she filmed Moana, and those who are unfamiliar with her want to know her ethnicity.

The story is about Moana, from the fictional island of Motunui, which is clearly inspired by one of the South Pacific Polynesian islands. For fans of Moana who share Polynesian or Samoan heritage, it was important for the actor playing her in the live-action movie to share the same ethnicity as the fictional character. Since Catherine's first big movie role was in Moana, there are plenty of questions about who she is.

What is Catherine Laga'aia's ethnicity?

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Catherine is originally from Sydney, Australia. Her father, actor Jay Laga'aia, is New Zealand-Australian and Samoan, and Catherine has deep roots in Samoa. In 2024, she told ABC that she was excited to play the role of Moana not only because the animated film is one of her favorite movies, but because of her own heritage and ethnicity.

"My grandfather comes from Fa'a'ala, Palauli, in Savai'i," Catherone told ABC, of her grandfather's roots in Samoa. "And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of Upolu in Samoa." She also said that she was "honored" to take on the role to help "celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples."

Prior to Catherine being cast, there were questions about why Auli'i Cravalho, the actor who voices Moana in the animated films, would not make the leap to play the live-action titular character. Auli'i told the Los Angeles Times that she wanted to give another Pacific Islander the chance to represent the culture.

At the time, in early 2024, she told the outlet she felt it was "absolutely vital that the casting accurately represents the characters and stories" that she, as an executive producer, and other producers with the film, wanted to tell with the movie. She explained that she was looking forward to finding the right actress with "Moana's courageous spirit, undeniable wit, and emotional strength."

Catherine Laga'aia is singing using her own voice in 'Moana.'

Although Catherine has not come outright to confirm that it's her voice doing the singing for the Moana movie, she is likely using her own singing voice to belt out the Moana classics that fans know and love. Prior to landing the role, she was active in the theater. She also has singing talent in her family, so it makes sense for Catherine to be a double threat when it comes to performing.