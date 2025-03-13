What Happened to the Bat Lady Character in ‘Moana 2’? Inside the Details Originally thought to be introduced as a new villain in the film, Matangi’s character gets redemption by the ‘Moana 2’s’ end by helping the title character. By Danielle Jennings Published March 13 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Disney

In 2024, Disney’s Moana 2 quickly became just as successful as its predecessor released eight years earlier. Audiences couldn’t get enough of the sequel, and the result was billions at the box office.

Led by the fan-favorite characters of Moana (Auli’i Caravalho) and demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson,) Moana 2 also features other new and returning characters that fans love — including Matangi, the enforcer of Nalo who controls bats, giving her the nickname “bat lady.”

What happened to the bat lady in Moana 2?

Originally thought to be introduced as a new villain in the film, Matangi’s character gets redemption by the end of Moana 2 by helping the title character. However, after she helps Moana, she is tricked by Nalo, who traps her inside of a giant clam and then makes her guard the portal leading to Motufetū. It’s hinted in the film that if Moana breaks Nalo's curse, Matangi will be set free.

Nalo also suspects that Matangi helped Moana and her friends, and continues to hold her captive as a result, per the outlet. During a post-credits scene it appears that Matangi will be forced to help both Nalo and Tamatoa get revenge against Moana.

Will Matangi be back for 'Moana 3'?

Due to the cliffhanger ending for the character, fans of Matangi are highly anticipating that she will return for the third installment in the Moana franchise. Given the overwhelming financial success of Moana 2, a third film is said to already be in the early stages of development, as Disney is reportedly very pleased with response to the film, according to Forbes.

Released during Thanksgiving weekend in 2024, Moana 2 was the No. 1 film over the five-day weekend, grossing $225 million. This broke Frozen 2's $130.3 million record for the best opening weekend for a Disney animated film and also best Thanksgiving weekend release, according to Deadline.