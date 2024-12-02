Home > Entertainment > Movies How to Score the 'Moana 2' Popcorn Buckets: From the Wave Bucket to the Splash Bucket Cinemark is selling the 'Moana 2' Splash Popcorn Bucket online. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 2 2024, 12:09 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@regalmovies

The much-anticipated sequel to Moana, Moana 2, hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, and made a huge splash at the box office, raking in $221 million during its five-day opening. It’s no wonder the film is a hit — its empowering journey leaves both kids and adults feeling inspired (and entertained).

After watching Moana and her crew take on new challenges, you might find yourself wanting a keepsake to remember the adventure. The wave popcorn bucket, among other styles, has become a fan-favorite collectible, and you might be wondering where to get one. So, where can you score this coveted Moana 2 popcorn bucket? We've got all the deets!

How to get the 'Moana 2' popcorn bucket?

The Moana 2 popcorn buckets can be purchased at select movie theaters that carry the merch, with a qualifying purchase, as well as online. There are several different styles of the popcorn bucket, including the clear blue wave-shaped bucket featuring Moana touching the tip of the wave, the Peek-A-Boo popcorn bucket, and the Splash popcorn bucket.

Where to get the clear blue waved-shaped 'Moana 2' popcorn bucket?

Regal is offering the clear-wave Moana 2 popcorn bucket at select theaters with a qualifying purchase. According to Redditor @Mother_of_BunBuns, you might even be able to walk into a Regal theater and ask to purchase the popcorn bucket without buying tickets to the movie. However, like most limited-edition items (think Starbucks's reusable red cups), supplies are limited.

Given how successful Moana 2 has been, the theater may already be sold out. If that's the case, there are sellers on eBay offering the bucket, but expect to pay a premium. One eBay seller is listing it for $75, while another on Mercari has it for $59. So, if you're unable to find it at the theater, you can expect to pay upward of $50 for the bucket.

Cinemark is selling the 'Moana 2' Splash Popcorn Bucket online.

While you might be able to snag the Splash Popcorn Bucket at a Cinemark theater while Moana 2 is playing, supplies are limited. You can also purchase it online at the Cinemark website, where it’s priced at $44.95, though it’s currently listed as "Coming Soon." The good news is that you can request to be notified when it becomes available, giving you a better chance at grabbing one before they sell out.

The limited-edition 'Moana 2' Peek-a-Boo Popcorn Bucket is also being sold online.

Another sought-after Moana 2 popcorn bucket is available for sale online: the Peek-A-Boo Popcorn Bucket, sold by Cinemark theaters. This 120 oz. translucent blue bucket, shaped like a wave, spins to reveal different characters as it turns, hence the name. Priced at $37.95, it’s available for pre-order, though customers are limited to purchasing three buckets per order. Once pre-ordered, the popcorn buckets will ship on Dec. 18, 2024.