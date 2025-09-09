From Divorce to Dating Disasters: Exploring Why Alicia Got Divorced After a 13-Year Marriage "They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends, but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years." By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 9 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Some celebrity breakups make headlines for all the wrong reasons. But others just quietly fade into the background, leaving you suddenly wondering, “Wait … When did that happen?”

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki were together for nearly 20 years, per W Magazine, which is practically forever by Hollywood standards. So, if you’ve ever found yourself asking why Alicia Silverstone got divorced after all that time — and what her life looks like now — you’re not alone. Turns out, it’s a story with no scandals, but plenty of unexpected twists.

Alicia Silverstone got divorced for a simple yet heartbreaking reason.

Alicia and Christopher had what looked like a stable, under-the-radar relationship — no tabloid drama, no messy public fights, and no reality TV meltdowns. According to W Magazine, the couple got married in 2005 after eight years of dating. For a while, it seemed like these lovebirds were in it for the long haul.

In 2018, however, Alicia made headlines when she filed for divorce. By 2019, it was finalized — and honestly, most people barely noticed. There was no public scandal, no dramatic announcement, no big “we’re done” moment.

What she did share, though, was refreshingly honest. In an interview with People, Alicia called the decision “heartbreaking,” but also said they “still deeply love and respect each other.” As those who follow celebrity breakups know, that kind of amicable split is pretty rare. Alicia and her husband got divorced because they grew apart. Unfortunately, this is something that happens in life and in relationships.

After the divorce, Alicia focused on her son, herself, and a slower pace of life.

Instead of rebounding into another high-profile relationship or jumping into the dating scene right away, Alicia shifted her focus to something more meaningful: her son, Bear. In that same People interview, she described motherhood as her greatest joy, and talked about how much fun she and Bear have together. She also leaned deeper into her long-standing passions: veganism, sustainable living, and wellness.

Was she thriving? Yeah. Was she dating? Not so much, at least not at first. Alicia spent the first few years post-divorce just living life — working on small film projects, doing voice acting, and focusing on things that made her feel grounded.

Her return to dating apps was awkward, hilarious, and totally relatable.

Eventually, Alicia dipped her toe into modern dating — and things got weird fast. According to People, she gave a popular dating app called Bumble a try. The first time she signed up, however, she didn’t use her real name, hoping to keep things a little low-key. That ultimately got her banned for catfishing.

So, the next time, she used her real name. You’d think that would help, right? Nope. She got banned again — this time because people thought it couldn’t possibly be the real Alicia. Alicia admitted in an interview she felt bad for the guy she had connected with because she never got to follow through on their date when she logged in to find out she was banned. Fans of the actress were thrilled she took the time to get candid about this awkward dating experience.