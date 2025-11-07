Max Suffered a Terrible Fate in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Sadie Sink reprises her role in the final season of the Netflix smash hit. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 7 2025, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

The thrills of Stranger Things lead the main characters of the series through dangerous paths. Max (Sadie Sink) is a kind soul who only wanted to enjoy time with her friends. Unfortunately for her, and for the rest of Hawkins, an evil entity is trying to destroy everything in its path.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Max in Stranger Things? Here's what we know about the fate of the beloved teenager from the Netflix smash hit. The situation doesn't look well for the young woman who already lost her brother due to the situation in Hawkins.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Max in 'Stranger Things'?

Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) is the main villain of Stranger Things. The creature who used to be the intelligent Henry Creel is getting ready to use the power he gained in the Upside-Down to unleash evil into the world. Vecna could endanger millions of lives if he is left unchecked.

The antagonist targets victims who experience feelings of grief and despair, due to how it's easy for him to manipulate them when they don't feel well. After losing her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in the third season of Stranger Things, Max was left as one of the most vulnerable people in Hawkins. Vecna has a peculiar method to get rid of his victims. The monster puts his prey in a state of trance and forces them to levitate, before snapping their limbs until they are dead.

Article continues below advertisement

The technique is pretty graphic for a Netflix family show, but it comes to show how dangerous Vecna truly is. When Max was finally in the villain's grasp, her friends saved her, but not before Vecna snapped a couple of bones. The injuries of such an attack are not pretty. Max was sent to the hospital, leaving her in an even more vulnerable state for the final season of Stranger Things.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Sadie Sink returns as Max in the final season of 'Stranger Things.'

Netflix is ready to close a major chapter in its history. The final season of Stranger Things allows Sadie to reprise her role as Max. The final installment of the series will pit the main cast against the evil Vecna in one final battle. No one is safe in Hawkins. The Duffer Brothers, the creators of the Netflix series, are aware of how a well-executed television death can resonate with fans. After all, previous installments of the series have claimed the lives of plenty of characters.

During a TIME interview regarding the subject, the filmmakers stated: "It’s important that every death resonates in a big way. Which is why we’re very careful who we kill because it has these massive season-long ripple effects. Otherwise, it just doesn’t feel like it has any weight to it." Major characters who have already died on Stranger Things include Billy, Eddie (Joseph Quinn), Barb (Shannon Purser), and Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine).