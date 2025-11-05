Is ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Emma Hernan Still With Boyfriend Blake Davis? Are the couple still together after a season of their relationship being put under a microscope or did they officially part ways? By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 5 2025, 3:04 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

During the Season 9 finale of Selling Sunset, it appeared that Emma Hernan had ended things with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Blake Davis, and in the process salvaged her friendship with cast member Chrishell Stause. However, following the reunion and some social media sleuthing, things between Emma and Blake are very different now.

Are the couple still together after a season of their relationship being put under a microscope or did they officially part ways? Find out the current state of their relationship.

Source: Netflix

Are Emma and Blake still together?

In short, yes. Emma and Blake are definitely together and moving along with their relationship. Not only was this confirmed at the Selling Sunset reunion, but a look at Blake’s Instagram shows that the two have been back together for quite a while.

In an exclusive interview with Netflix following the release of the reunion, Emma provided an update about her and Blake. “Yes, we are back together,” she confirmed. “If I really cared about … making myself look good, I would’ve stayed broken up with him or would’ve said, ‘Nope, we’re not together.’ But ultimately, with relationships there’s back and forth — and I think that that’s OK to show.”

Source: Netflix

Emma said that the reunion gave her clarity about Blake and how she felt about their relationship. “I had a realization at the reunion that I was [thinking too much] about what other people think,” she told the outlet. “If I want to go spend time with this person, why am I so concerned about what everyone else is going to say?”

“After the reunion, I went to go see him, and we’ve been traveling and been together ever since,” Emma added. “I just started posting him on social, but I’m still protective, because [he] didn’t sign up for this or the judgment.”

Emma has also defended Blake against claims from Chrishell that he was transphobic.

Speaking exclusively with Us Weekly, Emma clarified the incident that led to Chrishell publicly slamming him on social media earlier this year. “He did not say that pronouns were dumb,” Emma began. “He would never say that. He accidentally said ‘wife’ [about Chrishell’s partner, G Flip]. When he said ‘wife,’ I told him and I explained it, and it was the first time he was learning about it, and he was trying to be good.”

“This was also two years ago,” she continued. “This wasn’t like a recent thing. This was two years ago, and I corrected him, and he said, ‘Oh, my bad. We’re from the south and we don’t really do it there.’ That’s exactly what was said.”