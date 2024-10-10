Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Emma Hernan Finally Responds to 'Selling Sunset' Affair Rumos, Has All the Screenshots "Since I wasn’t even given the chance to address these LIES on screen, I am taking matters into my own hands." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 10 2024, 1:20 p.m. ET Source: NETFLIX

Emma Hernan is finally sharing her side of the story. During Season 8 of Selling Sunset, the blonde beauty was accused of having an affair by her Oppenheim Group co-worker Nicole Young.

However, Emma had no idea these rumors were swirling until after the show premiered. Now, one month after the show dropped on Netflix, Emma is ready to share all the receipts.

Emma Hernan is denying she had an affair — or wanted an affair to be a storyline.

On October 10, Emma took to Instagram to respond to allegations she had an affair with a married man. "Since I wasn’t even given the chance to address these LIES on screen, I am taking matters into my own hands by sharing the truth," she wrote. "Please swipe to see the receipts showing February 14th while filming Nicole was told clear as day 'there was no affair' and she chose to film an entire season spreading lies."

Emma continued, "To clarify, this all was a complete lie intended to diminish my character and reputation for a pathetic and desperate attempt at a storyline." In the texts, that were allegedly sent between Nicole and a "source" while they were filming in Pioneertown, show Nicole writing, "I heard something about Emma that is highly upsetting," and "I don't know any details whatsoever."

She goes on to ask the source for advice on how to navigate since she is feeling pressured to talk about the affair on camera. The source responds, "OH NO. Just diffuse. Down play it. It wasn't an affair. Don't give it any steam. That would be a nightmare."

Nicole responds, "OK perfect and will do. But it wasn't an affair? I'm so confused now. If it wasn't an affair then they have nothing." Emma adds over the text exchange, "Here Nicole finds out while in Pioneertown that there was NO affair, and yet still filmed a full season spreading the lie."

Emma's co-stars and fans went on to drag Nicole in the comments for spreading the rumors.

"Nicole is a pick me girl who never gets picked," one follower commented before another added, "She’s like the girl that’s always left out , so she’s always trying something or looking to stir it up for attention."

Before Emma responded to the affair, her Selling Sunset co-star and BFF Chrishell Stause called out Nicole — who also spread hateful comments about Chrishell and her partner on social media — for lying and revealed that she would never film with Nicole again.