Is Chelsea from ‘Selling Sunset’ Still Married? Her Status Isn’t What You Think

Chelsea has since described her mental state as "doing good … ups and downs" while navigating a public breakup on reality TV.

With all the rumors and gossip flying around online today, it’s hard to tell what’s real, what’s made up, and what’s AI-generated. So, when people started asking, "Is Chelsea from Selling Sunset still married?" — it wasn’t just another internet rumor. Chelsea Lazkani did, in fact, file for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, in March 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The pair, who married in August 2017 and share two children, have since been declared legally single by a California judge, though the final divorce settlement is still pending. In a December 2024 court order, both Chelsea and Jeff were declared “legally single,” meaning the marital status has been dissolved even as they continue to negotiate assets and custody. Chelsea has since described her mental state as “doing good … ups and downs” while navigating a public breakup on reality TV.

Chelsea's divorce details are more complicated than they look.

The divorce filing noted Chelsea’s request for joint custody of their children, Maddox and Melia, as well as spousal support from Jeff. Jeff’s response included claims that Chelsea had been “physically aggressive” and that personal belongings had gone missing from their Manhattan Beach home after the split was filed.

Despite the high-profile nature of the split, Chelsea kept filming Selling Sunset, with the divorce storyline playing out on the show’s eighth season. That public exposure added pressure and drama, as fans dissected ring removals, Instagram cleans, and multi-season suspense.

Source: Instagram

So, is she still married? Technically no — but not fully free yet.

The term “legally single” means their marriage is effectively over in court terms. However, since other issues, such as property division and custody, are still active, the divorce isn’t “fully final” in every sense. Some sources label the status as “separated and unresolved.”

Chelsea herself admitted on camera that she hasn’t fully wrapped her head around what comes next, but she’s embracing a new chapter.

Fans have strong opinions about Chelsea's split.

Fans had plenty to say about Chelsea’s marriage drama, and the reactions were as divided as the Selling Sunset cast itself. Some called it karma, with one comment reading, “Why do you think she got cheated on? Because she’s so annoying and hateful.”

Source: Netflix

Others thought she brought the tension on herself, saying, “Maybe she should have talked to him first instead of taking her pain out on Bre.” A few viewers critiqued her on-screen presence, calling her “thirsty” and “unprofessional,” while others admitted the storyline made them feel bad for her. One user summed it up bluntly: “Moral of the story, she should have concentrated on her own rather than bashing another woman.”

What this means for her future:

With the marital ties legally dissolved, Chelsea is free to move forward personally and professionally. She remains focused on her real estate career and her role on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.