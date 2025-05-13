‘Selling Sunset’s’ Chelsea Lazkani Shows off Her New Body in Instagram Post By Danielle Jennings Published May 13 2025, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The premiere date for Season 9 of Netflix’s hit real estate reality show hit, Selling Sunset has yet to be announced, but series star Chelsea Lazkani has already come prepared with a new look.

After being declared legally single in late 2024, the newly divorced Chelsea is set to document her split from soon-to-be ex-husband Jeff Lazkani, with whom she shares two children.

Source: Mega

Chelsea Lazkani shows off her new body on Instagram.

On Friday, May 9, Chelsea kept her caption simple, but the photo collage she shared on Instagram was major, revealing noticeable physical enhancements. Writing “Big mama,” Chelsea posted a collection of photos and videos of herself wearing a revealing all-black ensemble showing off a much fuller, rounder butt, as well as a bigger bust.

Fans also chimed in on Chelsea’s updated new look, with some praising her for looking her best despite her divorce. However, there were some who felt that she looked great the way that she was and didn’t need any enhancements. As of now, Chelsea has not confirmed or denied that she has done anything to her body.

Source: Mega

Why did Chelsea and Jeff divorce?

In March 2024, Chelsea officially filed for divorce from Jeff citing “irreconcilable differences,” per People. Troubles in her marriage were documented on season eight of Selling Sunset when fellow cast member Bre Tiesi told Chelsea that she saw Jeff with another woman.

In response to Chelsea’s filing, Jeff filed his own declaration on April 2, 2024, seeking a divorce and accusing her of physical abuse. Additionally in his declaration, Jeff also alleged that Chelsea was "exhibiting suspicious behavior" following her divorce filing, and claimed many of his "personal belongings" were missing from the Manhattan Beach home they shared.

Source: Mega

Jeff also alleged: “[Chelsea] would start an altercation with me, only to pull out her cell phone and record my response, as if to try and catch me speaking in a hostile or aggressive manner after provoking me by being derogatory or disrespectful to me,” per court documents.

What has Chelsea said about her divorce?

In a September 2024 interview with iTV’s This Morning, Chelsea said that despite the messy end to her seven-year marriage, she still considers it a success. "I say this frequently, my marriage will always be an amazing success," Chelsea told the outlet at the time. "We have the most incredible kids together. We love them so much. They're representations of both me and him."

Source: Mega

"We did it for so long, so amazingly. That's fine. However things came about or however we got to where we got to, we're here, and we're just doing the best we can," she added. Speaking with Access Hollywood in May 2024, Chelsea shared a similar sentiment about how she was doing following the split. "I'm doing good. Ups and downs, take every day as it comes, but today I'm doing really good," she said.

What is the status of Chelsea’s divorce now?