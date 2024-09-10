Chelsea Claims Bre Said the Affair Scene Was a Setup to Bring Amanda Lynn Onto 'Selling Sunset'

At last, it seems we're finally getting some clarity regarding the drama between Chelsea and Bre on Season 8 of Netflix 's hit docuseries Selling Sunset .

Chelsea has long suspected that the scene where Bre and Amanda Lynn discuss Chelsea's husband’s alleged affair was a setup. As it turns out, her intuition was apparently correct.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chelsea revealed a major twist about her Season 8 storyline: Bre allegedly told her that Amanda Lynn, whom Chelsea doesn't know personally, wanted to "take her down."

"I know that Amanda Lynn allegedly called Bre — and I say allegedly because everything's hearsay — and said, 'I can't stand this b---h,' referring to me," Chelsea explained.

She further claimed that Amanda Lynn told Bre she wanted them to "take" Chelsea down and "ruin her life." Chelsea also recalled Amanda Lynn allegedly saying, "I'm in the running for Selling Sunset, I want to ruin her life."

According to Chelsea, the scene was orchestrated to bring Amanda Lynn onto the show and target her. Chelsea even revealed that Bre confirmed it was a setup.

"I thought we were beginning to repair our relationship. I had obviously apologized many times, and I thought that was the start of something to come," Chelsea explained. "And then everything kind of got thrown at me left side, and I was really more so just focusing on my mental focus, focusing on my children, focusing on my still doing my job because I still had to come to work to film and do real estate virtually every day."

Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.