Distractify
Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset

Chrishell Stause No Longer Friends With 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Bre Tiesi: "Really Disappointed"

"I will just say that I don't have a friendship with her right now, and just kind of really disappointed at that whole situation," Chrishell said.

Allison DeGrushe - Author
By

Updated Sept. 10 2024, 4:23 p.m. ET

Chrishell reveals she's no longer friends with Bre.
Source: Reddit / u/dianamxxx

Season 8 of Selling Sunset has been one for the books, wouldn't you agree? With all episodes now streaming on Netflix, it's the perfect time to binge-watch because the drama is even spilling over into real life!

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, just two days after the season premiere, Chrishell Stause took to Snapchat for a Q&A and made an unexpected revelation: She is no longer friends with fellow Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi.

Chrishell and Bre from 'Selling Sunset.'
Source: Netflix
Article continues below advertisement

Chrishell Stause says she's no longer friends with Bre Tiesi.

When asked about the current status of her relationship with Bre and whether they are on speaking terms, Chrishell revealed that she and Bre are no longer friends. Surprisingly, the rift has nothing to do with the drama between Bre and Chelsea from Season 8, but rather the ongoing lawsuit involving Bre.

"This one has some nuance to it and is a little painful to answer, obviously," she admitted. "There was an element of, I could see where Bre was trying to do the right thing and we are on a reality show, so there are pieces of the puzzle that I could understand. All of that being said, of course, I understand where Chelsea is coming from."

Article continues below advertisement

Chrishell elaborated, "That's why I was really caught in the middle of seeing both sides. That being said, there was a lawsuit that came out afterward and I unfortunately got some insider looks into some of that. I'll just leave it at that."

"Unfortunately, I will just say that I don't have a friendship with her right now, and just kind of really disappointed at that whole situation," she concluded.

Bre's former employees have filed a lawsuit against her.

In April 2024, shortly after filming for Season 8 of Selling Sunset wrapped, three former employees of Bre Tiesi filed a lawsuit against her, alleging a hostile work environment.

Bre's former nanny Lucy Poole, ex-social media manager Amanda Bustard, and previous personal assistant and stylist Kenneth Gomez claimed they were "harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation" during their time working for her.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Bre Tiesi Denounces Amanda Lynn's Racist Tweets

Bre Tiesi's Oppenheim Group Drama: Did Her Commission Complaints Lead to Her Exit?

Is Bre Tiesi Single? A List of All the Men the 'Selling Sunset' Star Has Dated

Latest Selling Sunset News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.