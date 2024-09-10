Chrishell Stause No Longer Friends With 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Bre Tiesi: "Really Disappointed"

Season 8 of Selling Sunset has been one for the books, wouldn't you agree? With all episodes now streaming on Netflix, it's the perfect time to binge-watch because the drama is even spilling over into real life!

Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, just two days after the season premiere, Chrishell Stause took to Snapchat for a Q&A and made an unexpected revelation: She is no longer friends with fellow Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Chrishell Stause says she's no longer friends with Bre Tiesi.

When asked about the current status of her relationship with Bre and whether they are on speaking terms, Chrishell revealed that she and Bre are no longer friends. Surprisingly, the rift has nothing to do with the drama between Bre and Chelsea from Season 8, but rather the ongoing lawsuit involving Bre.

"This one has some nuance to it and is a little painful to answer, obviously," she admitted. "There was an element of, I could see where Bre was trying to do the right thing and we are on a reality show, so there are pieces of the puzzle that I could understand. All of that being said, of course, I understand where Chelsea is coming from."

Article continues below advertisement

Chrishell elaborated, "That's why I was really caught in the middle of seeing both sides. That being said, there was a lawsuit that came out afterward and I unfortunately got some insider looks into some of that. I'll just leave it at that." "Unfortunately, I will just say that I don't have a friendship with her right now, and just kind of really disappointed at that whole situation," she concluded.

Bre's former employees have filed a lawsuit against her.

In April 2024, shortly after filming for Season 8 of Selling Sunset wrapped, three former employees of Bre Tiesi filed a lawsuit against her, alleging a hostile work environment.