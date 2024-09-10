Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Bre Tiesi Was Sued by Former Employees for Emotional Distress and Harassment Bre Tiesi is being sued for creating a hostile work environment. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 10 2024, 4:23 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

For the most part, Selling Sunset has been a boon to Bre Tiesi's life and career. The reality star has become much more well-known thanks to her appearances on the show, but now, that fame is in jeopardy following a lawsuit that was filed by three of Bre's former employees.

The lawsuit alleges that Bre was a less-than-great boss, and following its filing in April of 2024, many want to know how many of the allegations in it are true. Here's what we know about the lawsuit against Bre, and what she's said about it.

What does the lawsuit against Bre Tiesi say?

The lawsuit against Bre was filed by three former employees: her former nanny, Lucy Poole; her former social media manager, Amanda Bustard; and her former personal assistant, Kenneth Gomez. In it, they claim that they were verbally abused, harassed, and were also the victim of violent acts when they were employed by Bre.

"Among other things, Plaintiffs were harassed, discriminated against, and/or retaliated against on the basis of their sex, gender, and/or sexual orientation, and for having repeatedly reported and demanded cessation of the harassing, discriminatory, and retaliatory conduct," the lawsuit claims. The lawsuit also claims that they were unjustly fired after facing months of harassment and discrimination.

The lawsuit asks for $1 million each for the three plaintiffs, as well as $2 million in compensatory damages. The plaintiffs apparently filed the lawsuit following their firing. "Plaintiffs suffered severe emotional distress, loss of earnings, and loss of employment benefits, among other things," the suit claims. The lawsuit claims that they are "entitled to general and special damages, statutory damages and penalties."

Bre has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

In July, Bre filed a motion of her own arguing that the case being brought against her should be dismissed. In the motion, she claims that she did not create a toxic work environment, and stressed that she took "reasonable care" to "correct promptly any alleged harassing, discriminatory, or retaliatory behavior." According to her attorney, Bre's conduct was justified and she never did anything that could be described as harassment.

"The Complaint is barred, in whole or in part, because [Bre] conduct was privileged, justified, and/or permissible under California law, consistent with community standards," her lawyer explained. The lawsuit also claims that Bre's actions were justified by business necessity, although it's unclear exactly what actions she's referring to. For now, then, the case is very much still in limbo as we wait to see whether it will reach a settlement or actually go to trial.