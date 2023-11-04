Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Is Bre Tiesi Single? A List of All the Men the 'Selling Sunset' Star Has Dated Bre Tiesi from 'Selling Sunset' has dated a few famous men from Nick Hogan to Nick Cannon. Read on for a list of her past romantic relationships. By Kelly Corbett Nov. 4 2023, Published 12:44 p.m. ET Source: netflix Bre Tiesi during 'Selling Sunset' Season 7

Let's make no mistake: Selling Sunset star Breana Tiesi is a total bombshell and while she may not be actively looking for a man, she definitely has her admirers. Like perhaps Michael B. Jordan. In Season 7, the model, influencer, and Oppenheim Group agent revealed that she slept with the Creed actor after co-star Amanza Smith said that if she could sleep with a celebrity, it would be Michael. “I could do that — and I’ve done that,” Bre responded cooly.

Source: Netflix Bre Tiesi during 'Selling Sunset' Season 7

Wow, we love that for her. And for him. But as for it they actually dated, it's coming up negative. Bre currently seems to be involved with Nick Cannon, the father of her son; however, their relationship appears to be open. That said, who has Bre Tiesi dated in the past? Let's take a look at the men who have courted her.

Nick Hogan

Source: Getty Images Nick Hogan and Breana Tiesi at Spike TV's 2011 Video Game Awards at Sony Studios on December 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Bre dated Hulk Hogan's son, Nick Hogan from 2008 to 2011. In fact, they were even tossing around the idea of marriage in 2011 and he even bought a ring, per TMZ. Unfortunately, he never got to pop the question and they broke up a few months later. In an interview with E! Bre hints that it was actually Nick's mom who pushed her to pursue modeling. "He had a show at the time, him and his family, and I was 16, and his mom was like, 'You should model,'" she recounted to the outlet. "I was like, 'Oh, I don't know. I think I actually want to be a surgical technician.' And she's like, 'No! There's not enough money in that.'"

Johnny Manziel

Source: Getty Images Johnny Manziel at the SEC Championship game between the LSU Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bre was first linked to FCF Zappers quarterback Johnny Manzeil in 2016 after he posted a series of videos of the pair online, according to TMZ. Their whirlwind romance continued, and they got engaged a year later. At the time, Bre was a part of Wild ‘N Out, while Johnny had been released from his contract with the Cleveland Browns.

They tied the knot in 2018, but just as quickly as they fell in love, things fell apart. In December 2019, Bre filed for divorce from Johnny, hinting that he may have cheated on her. The pair had quietly broken up earlier that year after one year of marriage. In 2021, their divorce was finalized and Bre threw an all-girl divorce party to celebrate.

Nick Cannon

Source: Getty Images Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi at the Falguni Shane Peacock fashion show in September 2023

Bre met Nick Cannon over a decade ago when she first joined the cast of Wild ‘N Out. It's unclear when their romance actually started. But in January 2022, she revealed she was pregnant with his baby. “Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” Bre told E! News’ Daily Pop in March 2022, adding “I’ve always come back.”

They welcomed their first child together, Legendary Love Cannon, in June 2022. On Selling Sunset Season 6, Bre got candid about their relationship status by saying, "My situation is interesting. I don't know if I would say I'm single. I've been in — I don't wanna call it open, but [an] open relationship I guess? I just know we just had a baby, we're really happy, so I'm happy in my relationship now."