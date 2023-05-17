Home > Television > Reality TV Source: getty images Is 'Selling Sunset' Newbie Bre Tiesi Actually a Real Estate Agent? Here's What We Know Bre Tiesi joins the 'Selling Sunset' cast and Oppenheim Group during Season 6. Is Bre actually a real estate agent? Here's what we know. By Kelly Corbett May 17 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

The hit Netflix reality series Selling Sunset follows a group of female real estate agents who work at the Los Angeles-based brokerage firm, the Oppenheim Group. As these ladies hustle to sell some of Hollywood's most extravagant properties, they also face challenges in their personal lives from heartbreak to unhealthy friendship. Selling Sunset captures it all. During Season 6, model Bre Tiesi joined the boss babe cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Given that she is known for her runway walks, many folks are wondering when she decided to take the leap and pivot to real estate. Is it really true that she's actually a licensed agent? We investigate below.

Source: Netflix Bre Tiesi speaks with a cast mate on 'Selling Sunset'

Article continues below advertisement

Is Bre Tiesi actually a real estate agent?

While reality shows — especially those created by Adam DiVello — are known to bend the truth to make the show more engaging, Bri is actually a licensed real estate agent, according to records from the State of California Department of Real Estate. She obtained her license on June 6, 2017, and is currently employed at the Oppenheim Group's West Hollywood office.

As she previously told People, she had been looking for a way to transition out of the modeling industry and real estate seemed like a perfect career path to pursue.

Article continues below advertisement

"Right before the pandemic hit, I started going to my brokerage every day. I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales," she said. Bre also has her own YouTube channel and fitness program, Body By Bre.

Article continues below advertisement

Bre Tiesi share a son with Nick Cannon.

Selling Sunset isn't actually Bre's first time on TV. She's also appeared on other unscripted TV series including Love & Listings, WAGS, and Wild n' Out. It was on the latter series that she got to know rapper Nick Cannon, who she currently shares one kid with. Their son, Legendary Love Cannon, was born in 2022. He is Bre's first child and Nick's eighth out of 12.