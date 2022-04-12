When Does 'Wild 'N Out' Season 18 Premiere? Here's What We KnowBy Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 12 2022, Published 3:18 p.m. ET
Ever since Wild ‘N Out returned to the small screen in fall 2021 after Nick Cannon’s apology for his anti-Semitic comments, the VH1 hit series has been on a roll. Comedy lovers have been able to see the crew dish out hilarious jokes as the show introduces viewers to today’s best in hip-hop and entertainment.
Since Season 17 of the show will be coming to an end very soon, fans are wondering when Season 18 will premiere. After all, there have been no announcements of the show being canceled or delayed since the last unfortunate incident. So, the question stands: When will Wild ‘N Out Season 18 air? Here’s everything that we know.
'Wild ‘N Out' Season 18 has reportedly finished production.
You officially have permission to get excited! According to the Wild ‘N Out Fandom, Season 18 started filming on March 29, 2022, and concluded on April 9, 2022.
With the filming timeline in mind, fans are probably thinking that Season 18 will air directly after Season 17 concludes. But that may not be the case, considering the previous seasons' schedules.
According to Deadline, Season 16 was filmed in San Bernardino, Calif., from June 8, 2021, to June 17, 2021. It later premiered on Aug. 10, 2021.
Not to mention, The Futon Critic shared that Season 13 was filmed in Atlanta from Oct. 29, 2018 to Nov. 11, 2018, and later premiered on Feb. 1, 2019.
So, if showrunners follow the previous schedules, Season 18 may premiere sometime between May 2022 and July 2022. But, only time will tell.
'Wild 'N Out' Season 18 will have appearances from big names in the music and entertainment worlds.
One thing Wild ‘N Out fans can always count on is for the show to feature appearances from some of hip-hop's elite and notable actors and entertainers. Over the years we’ve watched famous names like Mariah Carey, Kenya Moore, DaBaby, and more hop in on the fun. And as expected, Season 18 will be no different.
According to the Wild ‘N Out Fandom, Season 18 special guests include actor Jabari Banks, actress Coco Jones, singer-actor Marques Houston, influencer Andre Caldwell, singer Anthony Hamilton, Jamaican singer Koffee, rapper Bobby Shmurda, and many more.
Additionally, viewers can also look forward to fan-favorite cast members including DC Young Fly, Justina Valentine, Emmanuel Hudson, Karlous Miller, Chico Bean, Conceited, B.Simone, Hitman Holla, and Charlie Clips.
New additions to the cast reportedly include comedians Phillip Hudson, Courtney Bee, Skeet Carter, Thatboyfunny, Polly Wolly, Or Mash, and Kosha DIllz.
So far, none of the cast members have been vocal about Season 18, but we expect some of the fan favorites to start having discussions about the new season once Season 17 ends.
Catch new episodes of Wild 'N Out Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on VH1.