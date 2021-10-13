Hitman Holla's Girlfriend Cinnamon Was Allegedly Shot in the Face In Her Home

Rapper and Wild N' Out star Hitman Holla, whose real name is Gerald Fulton Jr., is asking for positive energy and prayers to be sent to his girlfriend, who he said was shot in the face during a burglary at their home. Hitman Holla took to Instagram to explain what happened, saying that he was on FaceTime when four burglars entered his home and that Cinnamon was shot in the face while he was out of town.

In her bio, she also has a ring emoji next to Hitman Holla's name, but it's unclear whether the two are engaged or married. Whatever the nature of their current relationship, it's clear that the rapper was deeply upset about what had happened to Cinnamon, so much so that he posted about it on Instagram.

Following the news that she had been shot, many wanted to know more about Hitman Holla's girlfriend, including who she is and what she does for a living. As it turns out, Cinnamon works primarily as an entrepreneur and influencer, and has amassed more than 250,000 followers on Instagram. She also has her own online shopping and retail store called CINNY, which she describes herself as the CEO of.

Hitman Holla said Cinnamon was attacked by four intruders.

“Imagine being on FaceTime with your girl while being out of town and she's telling you it’s people in the house at 1 in the morning so coaching her on what to do 1000 miles away,” Hitman wrote in the caption under the post.

“She showed courage and let off shots defending her home,” Hitman continued. “I’m so proud of how she was so brave .. I can’t stop crying man plz send positive energy our way I need it y’all I really really need it I’ve never felt this kind of pain this message was for my fans family and friends all at once plz help us get through this.”

Hitman also said that the bullet went through her cheek and out through the back of her head. In a follow-up post, he added that he was thanking God because Cinnamon had managed to pull through. Thanking the man upstairs and wanna say the power of positive energy love and support is real," he wrote. "Y’all really sent that our way .. we very appreciative.. thanks again we gone pull through this together love y’all."

The post was accompanied by an image of Cinnamon offering a peace sign from her hospital bed. It seems like she's had a bad night, but she'll be able to make a full recovery in the end. In the comments under both posts, both friends and fans have offered the couple plenty of support as they deal with the aftermath of this traumatic event.