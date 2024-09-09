Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Has Jeff Lazkani Found New Love in the Midst of His Divorce From Chelsea? Chelsea Lazkani cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce in the paperwork. By Sheridan Singleton Updated Sept. 9 2024, 6:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Season 8 of Selling Sunset shows the members of the Oppenheim Group as divided as ever, with old feuds brewing up new feuds. One major thing that fans do get to see is the beginning of the end of Chelsea Lazkani's marriage to Jeff Lazkani.

In March of 2024, we learned that Chelsea had filed for divorce from Jeff. Chelsea joined the series cast in Season 5 and has made her mark in a very strong way. For the most part, she was very happy in her marriage since joining the series. Season 8 reveals a rumor about her husband cheating. Chelsea has since shared that the cheating rumor was not the reason that she filed and cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce paperwork. So, is Jeff Kazlani dating a new woman during his divorce proceedings?

Source: Netflix Chelsea with the Birkin she was gifted by Jeff in Season 7.

Is Jeff Lazkani dating a new woman in the midst of his divorce from 'Selling Sunset's' Chelsea Lazkani?

One big piece of drama in Season 8 of Selling Sunset is the rumor that Jeff was unfaithful to Chelsea. An unknown friend of Amanda Lynn told her that she saw Jeff making out with a woman who was not his wife. Amanda then took this info to Bre Tiesi, who eventually told Chelsea. At this time, it's unclear who the alleged woman is that Jeff was purportedly kissing. Jeff also has set his social media accounts, save LinkedIn, to private, so we cannot determine whether or not he is dating anyone.

Jeff Lazkani made many accusations about Chelsea in his divorce filing response.

Shortly after Chelsea filed for divorce, Jeff filed his own paperwork, citing irreconcilable differences like Chelse did. He also, however, made his own statement. According to a report from Page Six, he accuses Chelsea of stealing and abuse. "He claims Chelsea has 'demonstrated that she is capable of being physically violent and aggressive,' alleging that, about a year ago, she 'struck [him] in the face, breaking [his] glasses...'” they reported at the time. It seems like this divorce will likely be a very messy one.

Source: Instagram @chelsealazkani

What's the latest in their divorce regarding custody of their two kids and spousal support?

When Chelsea filed for divorce, she requested physical and legal custody of their children, Maddox and Melia, and also requested that her legal fees be covered by him. Jeff, in turn, filed for spousal support in addition to several other requests. He also asked that she vacate the home they both lived in and insinuated that her dangerous behavior could potentially affect their children.