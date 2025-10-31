Did Mary Bonnet From ‘Selling Sunset’ Leave the Oppenheim Group? Inside the Details Fans worried that Mary’s time at the brokerage was over due to drama and in-fighting. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 31 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The ninth season of Netflix’s real estate reality hit Selling Sunset is back with a bang, as extreme drama unfolds within the first few episodes. However, there are developments that unfold later in the season that had fans questioning if long-time favorite cast member Mary Bonnet has left the central business on the show, the Oppenheim Group.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary, who is the ex-girlfriend of Jason Oppenheim and besties with his twin Brett, had fans worried that her time at the brokerage was over due to drama and infighting. So, where do things stand now? Let’s dive in.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Did Mary leave the Oppenheim Group?

Fans of Mary can rest easy because, as of October 2025, she is still working at the Oppenheim Group. In fact, per the company’s website, she is listed as the vice president of the brokerage.

The fear that she was contemplating quitting the company stemmed from an explosive argument towards the end of the season between Mary and fellow cast member Chelsea Lazkani.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

The two have had an extremely tense relationship dating back to Season 8, when Mary made comments about Chelsea’s work attire at an open house showing.

Article continues below advertisement

After this season’s dinner party, which was thrown by Jason, Mary confided in her ex that she was unsure if the Oppenheim Group was the place for her use to her ongoing issues with Chelsea — to which Jason responded that he would fix things to ensure Mary wouldn’t leave.

Mary spoke about the increasing tension between her and Chelsea this season and why she didn’t care for some of the edits.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Mary shared that the final edit of the dinner party left crucial details on the cutting room floor, but she feels she handled things with grace.

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s a lot that was not on camera,” she told the outlet. “They cut it out. It was not amazing but I felt like I handled myself very well. I was very nervous and I didn’t want to have that conversation. I felt like I remained calm, handled myself well and stood up for myself. But there were a lot of things that happened that didn’t make the edit.”

Source: Neflix

Article continues below advertisement

Mary said that if viewers had seen the entirety of what happened at the dinner party, they would have a better understanding of why she was angry. “It would have given a lot of insight as to why I’ve been upset, but it’s OK,” she said. “I’d rather just be able to move past this and hopefully have everybody get along. But when the reunion comes out, that’s a whole different story.”

Mary also found herself attempting to mend the vicious tensions between Nicole Young, Chrishell Stause, and Emma Hernan, to no avail.

One of the biggest shockers of the season was the downright explosive confrontation between Nicole, Chrishell, and Emma, who have all been in an ongoing feud for the past few seasons. Chrishell referred to Nicole as a cocaine addict, a claim she has insisted on for years, and Nicole fired back that Chrishell was confusing her with her deceased parents, who were drug addicts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix