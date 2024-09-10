Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Selling Sunset Has 'Selling Sunset' Been Renewed for Season 9? What to Know With all of this drama still lingering in the air, fans are wondering if and when Season 9 will be announced. By Sheridan Singleton Published Sept. 10 2024, 6:59 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Once again, Netflix has provided Selling Sunset fans with another entertaining season. A lot happened with the cast of characters working under the Oppenheim Group, and a few cast members were making headlines months before the Season 8 premiere. Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce from her now estranged husband, Jeff Lazkani, in March 2024. Season 7 ended with uncertainty about the future of Bre Tiesi, as it seemed like she would not be returning to the series following the sales percentage drama.

However, Bre did make her return to series and the Oppenheim Group despite her misgivings about the way Jason Oppenheim breaks down brokerage percentages. She wound up sharing a rumor with Chelsea about her husband allegedly making out with another woman, which led to an even larger rift between them. There was also plenty of drama caused by Nicole Young spreading rumors about Emma Hernan. With all of this drama still lingering in the air, fans are wondering if and when Season 9 will be announced.

Has 'Selling Sunset' been renewed for Season 9?

As of right now, there has been no news as to whether or not Selling Sunset has been renewed for another season. There also has not been news about a Season 8 reunion, which has certainly left fans feeling angry, and for good reason. The season finale left us with more questions than answers, and not having a reunion means those questions will stay unanswered. Several stars have made comments regarding their future in the series, as there are people they refuse to film with if they join the cast.

Chelsea Lazkani believes the producers set a scene up to bring a new person into the cast.

Season 8 was filled with all sorts of rumors and nastiness, and they all began with two women: Amanda Lynn and Nicole Young. Amanda appears on the show in a scene with Bre, where she informs her friend that her friend saw Jeff Lazkani kissing another woman. Chelsea has since said that she believes the scene was faked in order to bring Amanda on the show and that she will leave the show if Amanda joins the series. Amanda has already found herself in hot water after old racist X posts resurfaced.

Chrishell Stause has said that she will not to return to 'Selling Sunset' if one person is still in the cast.