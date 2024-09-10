Davina Potratz Is Busy — but She's Open to Returning to 'Selling Sunset'

With Season 8 of Selling Sunset hitting Netflix, longtime fans of the show are disappointed that Davina Potratz has still not returned as a cast member. The reality show, which follows a group of real estate agents selling luxury homes, has had a high turnover of cast members since it first premiered in 2019. Where is Davina from Selling Sunset now, if she's not on the show? She's still incredibly busy — and open to making a return.

Where is Davina Potratz now?

Though Davina initially left the Oppenheim Group to join rival real estate firm Douglas Elliman, it seems that she's since gone back to the O Group, as she's currently listed as an agent on its website. Though she doesn't share much of it on her Instagram page, she's been working hard selling real estate, as she told a commenter on TikTok that the same client who purchased a home work $75 million through the firm is look at another listing of hers in the Caribbean.

Other than that, though, she's been doing quite a bit of paid partnerships on her Instagram, bringing in additional income with sponsored posts. Many of these posts are centered on beauty treatments and wellness products, making her a more prominent figure in that space. She's also done photoshoots for clothing brands like Whitefox.

Davina also hasn't officially left Selling Sunset, though she's had a much smaller role on the show since Season 4. On TikTok, she commented that she "didn't get fair treatment" and was "cut out of every scene" in Season 7, which is why she isn't featured as much. Though she may be a prominent figure in the upcoming season, she continues to make content about the reality show, asking her followers their opinions about new seasons and supporting those who are getting the screentime.

Will Davina ever return to 'Selling Sunset'?

Speaking with Daily Mail, Davina revealed that she would be open to returning to Selling Sunset — but she has some caveats to that. "I definitely would [go back] but I wanna get... maybe fair treatment would be nice or at least show a little bit of my real estate career," she told the outlet. "I'm happy to get involved in drama and confront people and everything, but I do wanna feel like I'm not being bullied."

It seems like she didn't feel particularly welcome on the show with her fellow castmates, and she'll only come back if she can bring a friend to feel like she has someone on her side as the drama goes down. She also already has some ideas ass to who she would bring to the show with her.