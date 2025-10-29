Who Is Bre Tiesi Dating? Inside the Relationship Status of the ‘Selling Sunset' Star s Bre Tiesi single these days or does she have a new relationship? Find out the latest. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 29 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

After a long wait, the ninth season of Netflix’s popular real estate reality series, Selling Sunset, has finally returned. The previous cast is joined by a few new faces, but drama from the past is still front and center. One cast member who has been the source of drama since she joined the show is Bre Tiesi — and that hasn’t changed.

Fans were introduced to Bre as the mother of one of Nick Cannon’s dozen children, but the additional details of her dating life are never shown. Which begs the question: Is Bre single these days or does she have a new relationship? Find out the latest.

Who is Bre Tiesi dating?

Apparently, nothing has changed for Bre's relationship-wise since the last season of Selling Sunset, as she still maintains that she and Nick remain in an unconventional relationship. During a December 2024 appearance on the Wednesdays podcast, Bre made rare comments about the couple’s “open” relationship. "I'd like to be very clear, we don't co-parent, we are very much together," she said. "And that's why people are confused."

"Me and my partner have been on and off for years," Bre confirmed at the time. "Basically, he has other partners, and we're just open and happy and that's our thing... People call it all kinds of s--t, I call it 'I do what I want to do.'" "I don't want a full, live-in person I'm responsible for," she admitted. "I feel like this is probably — which is so crazy — the healthiest relationship I've ever had. We never fight, we never have any toxicity, we don't argue, nothing."

"The people he doesn't deal with don't necessarily want or need him around, but I feel like anyone that chooses that or wants that, he's happy to do that," Bre added. "He’s really good at doing just what makes everybody happy."

Bre has faced criticism from both castmates and fans of ‘Selling Sunset’ about not sharing her personal life while interfering in the lives of others.

One of the major storylines for the previous season of the show was Bre being informed that Chelsea Lazkani’s (now former) husband was caught with another woman. While Chelsea initially appreciated Bre giving her the heads up, she quickly began to doubt Bre’s true intentions in telling her on camera, given the pair’s contentious relationship.

Additionally, the previous season’s finale ends with Bre sighting Emma Hernan as her next target by vowing to get more information about her castmate’s alleged relationship with a married man.

Prior to Nick Cannon, Bre also had relationships with other notable men.

Back in 2007, Bre dated Nick Hogan, the son of late wrestler Hulk Hogan, from 2008 until 2011. Per TMZ, their relationship was so serious that Nick bought an engagement ring; however, the two split before he could give it to her.