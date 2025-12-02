Whitney Leavitt Is Joining 'Chicago,' but Is She a Good Enough Singer for the Part? Whitney Leavitt's Broadway debut might come with an asterisk. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 2 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Although she didn't make it to the finale on Dancing With the Stars, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt proved that she had plenty of skill as a dancer throughout her time on the show. The people behind Chicago on Broadway apparently agree, and news broke on Dec. 1 that Whitney would be playing Roxie in the show for a limited run beginning in February.

While we know that Whitney is more than good enough as a dancer to be in the show, many immediately had questions about whether she was good enough as a singer to justify her casting. Here's what we know about her skills in that department.

Can Whitney Leavitt sing?

Whitney has made it clear for some time now that she wants to be an entertainer for a living, and being cast as Roxie certainly seems like a step in that direction. In an interview with running influencer Kate Mackz from June of this year, though, Whitney revealed that her skills as an entertainer don't necessarily mean she has a tremendous voice.

“I’ve always loved the entertainment industry,” she explained, adding that she grew up in theater, dancing, and singing. “I’m not a great singer, though, so I’m in the ensemble for those!” In a more recent interview with E! News, she doubled down on that position, saying that she would love to be on Broadway, but not without a little personal improvement first. “I definitely need to take some singing lessons before that would happen," she explained.

It's unclear whether Whitney is planning to take singing lessons before making her Broadway debut, but the mom of three at least seems to be aware of her own limitations. She's not slated to start on Broadway until Feb. 2, which means that she could certainly avail herself of singing lessons before she starts. She'll only be with the show for six weeks, ending her run on March 15.

Whitney is clearly excited about this move.

Only time will tell whether Whitney passes muster in the role of Roxie, but she's clearly excited about the opportunity. “Grateful beyond words to ANNOUNCE that I will be joining @chicagomusical in the iconic role of Roxie Hart,” she wrote in a post on Instagram Dec. 1. “See you in New York City!” Roxie is one of the show's central characters, and she has several solo songs throughout the show, as well as duets.

It's not the kind of role where a bad or mediocre singer can hide, although Renee Zellweger, who played the role in the film adaptation, certainly had limitations. Regardless, fans will have six weeks to evaluate Whitney's singing skills.