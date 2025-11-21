Whitney Leavitt’s New House Reflects Her Lifestyle Shift After Online Stardom She bought a house worth her entire estimated net worth. Bold or bonkers? By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 21 2025, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@whitneyleavitt

Whitney Leavitt, known for her TikTok dance videos and rising fame from the reality series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has moved her family into what many outlets are calling a “mansion.” The move comes as a public signal of how far she’s come in just a few short years — but it’s also stirred debate online. Whitney Leavitt’s new house made headlines in November 2025 when The Sun reported that she had upgraded from a $440,000 townhouse to a $1 million mansion in Utah.

Per The Sun, the home was purchased in August 2025 and spans roughly 2,800 square feet, featuring four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a pool with a slide, fire pits, a covered patio, and a hot tub — all nestled on a half-acre lot. It’s a clear step up from her previous home, even if Whitney hasn’t said much about it publicly.

Whitney Leavitt’s new house draws mixed reactions online.

Whitney hasn’t confirmed how much she paid for the property. Furthermore, she hasn’t issued any official “new house reveal” on social media. Instead, fans pieced things together from a series of TikTok videos she posted showing glimpses of her new space. That approach — low-key and personal — feels consistent with how she’s handled her public life since Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired.

But while entertainment outlets like Cosmopolitan and The Sun have called it a “mansion,” the internet isn’t totally sold on the label. On Reddit, users have pushed back on the idea that the 2,800-square-foot home qualifies as anything extravagant.

“Mansion? Massive? Is 2800 sq. ft. considered massive? That’s like the average house size,” one commenter wrote That tone — equal parts snarky and amused — highlights how tricky it can be for influencers like Whitney to navigate public perception. What looks like a major win to one person might seem unremarkable to another. Still, what’s undeniable is that the home reflects a new chapter for Whitney and her family.



Her estimated net worth and what this purchase suggests about her financial status.

Perhaps the most surprising detail of all is the math behind the move. According to StyleCaster, Whitney is estimated to have a net worth of around $1 million — meaning her new home could represent the entirety of her reported wealth.

Of course, net worth estimates for influencers are rarely precise or up-to-date. Income from TikTok brand deals, podcast appearances, and now reality TV could be shifting that balance quickly. If the StyleCaster figure holds true, then Whitney just purchased a home that matches her total net worth. On her part, this was either a bold financial move or a sign of rapidly growing income behind the scenes.