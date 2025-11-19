‘Mormon Wives’ Star Whitney Leavitt Compared Her ‘DWTS’ Elimination to a Breakup The Hulu star and her 'DWTS' partner, Mark Ballas, were eliminated ahead of the show's Season 34 finale. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Nov. 19 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: ABC

Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars included many familiar faces, from legendary actors and athletes to reality stars proving they can do more than stir up some onscreen drama. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt fell into the latter category, as she wanted to show she was more than just #MomTok's favorite villain.

Whitney competed in DWTS with one of its longtime dancers, Mark Ballas. Together, they delivered impressive moves in the ballroom and made fans realize that Whitney had more talent than what she showed on TikTok. Alas, ahead of the DWTS Season 34 finale, Whitney and Mark became the last couple to be eliminated before the competition crowned its winner. According to the Hulu star, the exit wasn't too shocking. Here's what Whitney has said about being eliminated from DWTS.

What did Whitney Leavitt say about being eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Whitney and Mark's DWTS elimination happened during the show's Prince-themed night on Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025. Unfortunately, the pair's Viennese waltz to "Slow Love" by the purple one wasn't enough to save them from the elimination. Following their exit, Mark shared with E! News that, while they did their best during their final dance, he knew it was highly plausible that they would be the next team to leave.

“We knew, we felt it. I think we just had a feeling," Mark admitted, with Whitney adding, "We had a gut feeling it was us.” The pair's elimination meant that only five celebrity dancers remain, including Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles, Dylan Efron, Robert Irwin and Elaine Hendrix. While Whitney knew it was a possibility her reign on the show wouldn't last among the stiff competition, she was sad when it was confirmed she would be leaving her dancing family behind.

“It’s sad, it does feel like a breakup because you build long-lasting friendships here with production, crew—obviously with Mark,” she shared. “You spend so much time with these people every single day, so it does feel like a breakup. It’s like I’m sad, but also I’m leaving with just a grateful heart, to have been able to experience it.”

Whitney Leavitt said she's "grateful" to have been on 'DWTS.'

Although she didn't make it to the finish line, Whitney confirmed she has no regrets regarding how her time on the show played out. According to another post-elimination interview she had with Entertainment Tonight, she said she is forever changed by the experience and was "grateful" to be cast in the long-running reality competition.

"It was definitely worth it, I would do it all again," Whitney shared of her DWTS experience. "It happened over time, experiencing this, because I didn't even think I was going to make it this far, every single week I would talk to Mark saying 'I don't know, tonight might be the night but I'm happy with what we've done so far.' I'm so grateful to have made it so far."

"I don't know what that is, maybe it's the little kid in me that had all these dreams that felt unattainable but now they feel within reach," she continued. The wife and mother of three also credited her husband, Connor, for keeping their family in line while she danced her way into America's hearts. Whitney said trying to maintain her DWTS schedule would've been impossible if her husband hadn't voluntarily became a stay-at-home dad.