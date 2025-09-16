Distractify
Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars

How Many Weeks Is ‘Dancing With the Stars?’ Get the Scoop on Season 34’s Schedule

The ABC competition featured Alix Earle and two 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars.

Elizabeth Randolph - Author
By

Published Sept. 16 2025, 5:30 p.m. ET

How Many Weeks Is Dancing With the Stars? Everything To Know
Source: ABC

Put on your dancing shoes! Season 34 of ABC's popular dance competition, Dancing With the Stars is a season you don't want to miss. Airing on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, the season includes another star-studded cast ready to prove they don't (or, in some cases, do) have two left feet.

Article continues below advertisement

Hosts Alfonso Ribieiro and Julianne Hough will lead the charge, as the stars, including Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel, The Parent Trap's Elaine Hendrix, NBA star Baron Davis, and a few #MomTok members, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, compete with the help of professional dancers. If you're ready to tune into every moment of the season, keep reading to see how many weeks we'll have to watch a season's worth of glitter and tassels.

(l-r): Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas for 'DWTS' Season 34
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

How many weeks is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34?

According to DWTS' FAQs on ABC's website, Season 34 of the series will last approximately 10 weeks. The website states that the show's livestream on Disney+ will air on Sept. 16 and, following the premiere, fans can continue watching it until Nov. 25, 2025, which we're assuming is the Season 34 finale.

According to a Reddit fan, the competition's schedule has typically run for about 10-12 weeks in previous years.

(l-r): Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba
Source: ABC
Article continues below advertisement

When does 'DWTS' end?

As previously shared, based on ABC's rules for fans to tune in to the show and cast their vote, DWTS will air its Season 34 finale on Nov. 25, 2025. This means a winner from the show will be crowned around Thanksgiving 2025. According to the show's website, voting ends after Nov. 25. Until then, fans can vote via SMS, text an SMS keyword (see below) to 21523. Viewers can vote up to 10 times and will receive a one-time message after the first vote for a couple in each voting window. If they exceed the 10-vote limit for a couple, they will receive another one-time message.

What is the 'DWTS' Season 34 weekly schedule?

Although some people question appointment television's shelf life, DWTS proved its weekly schedule is effective and here to stay. Following its Season 34 premiere on Sept. 16, new episodes are scheduled to air every Tuesday leading up to the finale. And while some shows typically have to take breaks for other events such as election votes or press conferences, DWTS is reportedly marked safe.

Article continues below advertisement

How to watch 'DWTS' Season 34.

Viewers can tune in to ABC and Disney+ to watch performances live every week. Those who miss the live episodes can catch up by streaming them the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

We can't wait to see which celeb will get the most bragging rights when Season 34 of DWTS drops!

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Here's Who Won 'Dancing With the Stars' and Took Home the Mirrorball Trophy

What Is the 'Dancing With the Stars' Voting Process? Every Vote Counts

'Dancing with the Stars' Celebs Are Paid Way More Than You Might Think

Latest Dancing With the Stars News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.