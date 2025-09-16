How Many Weeks Is ‘Dancing With the Stars?’ Get the Scoop on Season 34’s Schedule The ABC competition featured Alix Earle and two 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 16 2025, 5:30 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Put on your dancing shoes! Season 34 of ABC's popular dance competition, Dancing With the Stars is a season you don't want to miss. Airing on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, the season includes another star-studded cast ready to prove they don't (or, in some cases, do) have two left feet.

Hosts Alfonso Ribieiro and Julianne Hough will lead the charge, as the stars, including Boy Meets World alum Danielle Fishel, The Parent Trap's Elaine Hendrix, NBA star Baron Davis, and a few #MomTok members, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, compete with the help of professional dancers. If you're ready to tune into every moment of the season, keep reading to see how many weeks we'll have to watch a season's worth of glitter and tassels.

Source: ABC

How many weeks is 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34?

According to DWTS' FAQs on ABC's website, Season 34 of the series will last approximately 10 weeks. The website states that the show's livestream on Disney+ will air on Sept. 16 and, following the premiere, fans can continue watching it until Nov. 25, 2025, which we're assuming is the Season 34 finale. According to a Reddit fan, the competition's schedule has typically run for about 10-12 weeks in previous years.

Source: ABC

When does 'DWTS' end?

As previously shared, based on ABC's rules for fans to tune in to the show and cast their vote, DWTS will air its Season 34 finale on Nov. 25, 2025. This means a winner from the show will be crowned around Thanksgiving 2025. According to the show's website, voting ends after Nov. 25. Until then, fans can vote via SMS, text an SMS keyword (see below) to 21523. Viewers can vote up to 10 times and will receive a one-time message after the first vote for a couple in each voting window. If they exceed the 10-vote limit for a couple, they will receive another one-time message.

What is the 'DWTS' Season 34 weekly schedule?

Although some people question appointment television's shelf life, DWTS proved its weekly schedule is effective and here to stay. Following its Season 34 premiere on Sept. 16, new episodes are scheduled to air every Tuesday leading up to the finale. And while some shows typically have to take breaks for other events such as election votes or press conferences, DWTS is reportedly marked safe.

How to watch 'DWTS' Season 34.