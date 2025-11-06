Revisiting Tom Bergeron's Shocking ‘DWTS’ Exit Amid His Brief Return to the Show The OG 'DWTS' host returned to the series as a guest host for its 20th anniversary in 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 6 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: ABC

In 2005, during the first iteration of flip phones, Von Dutch hats, and low-rise jeans, a little competition called Dancing With the Stars hit ABC. The series' concept was impeccable, as millions of viewers tuned in to see how good (and especially how bad) a celebrity dances. However, as the show progressed, fans also became invested in the DWTS judges, including the OGs: Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli, as well as its original host, Tom Bergeron.

During his time as a host on the series, Tom attracted the audience with his witty banter and comedic charm. He had become such a staple on the show that many were stunned when he left DWTS in 2020 after 15 seasons. So, what caused Tom's sudden departure? Here's what to know about his exit.

Why did Tom Bergeron leave 'Dancing with the Stars'?

Tom's Dancing With the Stars exit wasn't his idea. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in July 2020, the comedian confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that he wouldn't be included in the show's upcoming 29th season. "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Tom wrote in a since-deleted post. "It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

ABC and DWTS producers BBC Studios also confirmed Tom's departure with a statement, sharing that, despite his absence from the show, he would "forever be part of the Dancing With the Stars family." However, his reason for leaving was due to a disagreement among the family.

In 2019, Tom expressed to DWTS' showrunners ahead of the show's 28th season that it would be best not to cast any political figures on the show, as the country was coming up on a big election year in 2020. While he initially thought the showrunners agreed with his take, he was shocked to discover they opted to cast President Donald Trump's former press secretary, Sean Spicer, on the show.

"A few months ago, during a lunch with DWTS‘ new executive producer [Andrew Llinares], I offered suggestions for season 28,” Tom explained on X. "Chief among them was my hope that DWTS, in its return following an unprecedented year-long hiatus, would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations."

"I left that lunch convinced we were in agreement," he added. "Subsequently (and rather obviously), a decision was made to, as we often say in Hollywood, ‘go in a different direction.'”

Tom Bergeron decided to return to 'Dancing With the Stars' 5 years after his departure.

Although his exit from Dancing With the Stars wasn't a smooth one, he doesn't seem to regret his decision. ABC is reportedly over his contentious departure as well, as it was announced in November 2025 that Tom would be returning to the show in honor of its 20th anniversary. According to Hello! Magazine, he will join the show as a guest judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.