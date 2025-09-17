Carrie Ann Shared an Update With Fans About Why She Missed the 'DWTS' Season 34 Premiere Carrie Ann made an announcement hours before the premiere. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 17 2025, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@carrieanninaba

The judges are arguably an important part of any episode of Dancing With the Stars. Sure, the pros and their celebrity partners are pretty high up there on that list, but the judges hold the power in handing out scores to get different pairs far in the competition. Longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba is usually part of that, but she was noticeably absent in the Season 34 premiere.

Article continues below advertisement

Viewers who tuned in to the live episode were left wondering where Carrie Ann is and if her absence means she is off DWTS for good. Luckily, that's not the case, and she did share an update on social media to explain why she wasn't there at the judges' table. But the show went on, with fellow judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli handing out scores without Carrie Ann's. Though for some fans, the episode wasn't the same without her.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Carrie Ann on 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Shortly before the DWTS Season 34 premiere aired, Carrie Ann posted on Instagram to share the announcement that she would not be part of the episode. If fans didn't see the post, they were likely pretty shocked to not see her familiar face during the episode. This led many to wonder where Carrie Ann was, but fortunately for those who have come to love the judge, her absence is not a long-term thing.

"I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather," Carrie Ann wrote on Instagram. "I'm resting up and can't wait to be back next week in good health. In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I'll be cheering you on from home. Have a great show, everyone!"

Article continues below advertisement

Despite Carrie Ann's absence, the show went on, with the Season 34 cast of celebrities pulling out all the stops with their respective pro partners on the ballroom floor. Derek and Bruno still judged the pairs, as usual, and there was no replacement for Carrie Ann at the judges' table. Luckily, according to her, at least, she plans to be back for the rest of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrie Ann has been open about her health and living with the autoimmune disease Sjögren's syndrome. According to Mayo Clinic, it affects the tear ducts and saliva, but also comes with joint pain and fatigue. In March 2025, Carrie Ann shared more about it on Instagram in a video, but she did not confirm if that was the reason she missed DWTS. She has also spoken about her lupus diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

How much does Carrie Ann make as a 'DWTS' judge?

Carrie Ann has been with DWTS since the beginning and, unlike the late Len Goodman, who missed a couple of seasons throughout his career with the show, Carrie Ann has always been a steady fixture. Because of that, you have to expect that she earns a pretty penny from sharing her dancing expertise and awarding points to the performers.