Carrie Ann Inaba and Her Boyfriend Enjoy a Low-Key, Happy Relationship Together

In an episode of The Talk last year, Carrie Ann shared with her cohorts that she finally found love and is eager to see where the future takes her and Fabien. Furthermore, she added that the two just simply ran into each other one day, started talking, and their relationship blossomed from that.

"So, I met this man; he’s from my neighborhood, and we met, sort of, walking our dogs, and there’s more to the story … He’s older than I am, and he’s a wonderful human being," she recalled during the show, much to the joy of her viewers and coworkers.

Not much is known about Fabien as an individual, but from the looks of his Instagram, he seems to love three things: his dog, nature, and Carrie Ann.