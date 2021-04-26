Carrie Ann Inaba Is Taking a Leave of Absence From 'The Talk' — Will She Return?By Leila Kozma
Apr. 26 2021, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
"I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing," Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Instagram on Monday, April 26, 2021.
The singer, dancer, and actress joined The Talk in 2017, and became a co-host in 2019. She only made a few appearances on the show after it went on hiatus in March 2021, however. So, what will happen next?
Carrie Ann Inaba was diagnosed with spinal stenosis before she joined 'The Talk.'
Carrie Ann has been open about her battle with autoimmune diseases. She first learned that she had spinal stenosis in 2007. Since then, she was also diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, lupus, and Sjögren's syndrome. Her recent announcement has led many to question whether she would be able to return to The Talk.
"Sjögren's and other autoimmune conditions often come in pairs," Carrie Ann revealed.
"Yes. Sjögren's and other autoimmune conditions often come in pairs. I also have fibromyalgia and rheumatoid arthritis. And just last year I found out that I also had lupus. I only found that out when I went in for a colonoscopy and I read it in my medical notes," Carrie Ann explained in an interview with NIH MedlinePlus Magazine.
As an Awareness Ambassador for the Sjögren's Syndrome Foundation, Carrie Ann has participated in campaigns helping patients get diagnosed faster. In the past, she's also worked with Arthritis Foundation, Get Iron Informed, and many others.
Carrie Ann tested positive for COVID-19 in December 2020.
Carrie Ann revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
"I just wanted to let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19, so I'm home and I'm following the guidelines," she explained in a video posted on Instagram.
"When I tested positive, I felt so many emotions: sadness, fear, confusion, and loneliness," she wrote in an essay published in The Carrie Ann Conversations in February 2021. "At the time of writing this, I have tested negative for the virus twice so it is out of my system. And for that I am grateful ... truly, truly grateful."
Rumors about Carrie Ann's departure from 'The Talk' started to emerge recently.
Carrie Ann last appeared on The Talk on the episode that aired April 14, 2021, per IMDb. She had to miss several episodes because of her health condition.
As a source told The Sun, the executives behind The Talk took her disappearance as a warning sign.
"Odds are Carrie Ann will not make it through this season. She has not said she is leaving yet, but that's how staff members feel. Everyone thinks Carrie Ann will leave the show," they told the outlet. "She has to put her health first and her autoimmune conditions are triggered by stress."
The search for a new host has reportedly already begun. Some believe that Jenna Dewan will be the next star to land a permanent role on the show.