Carrie Ann Inaba Is Taking a Leave of Absence From 'The Talk' — Will She Return?

"I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my well-being. I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing," Carrie Ann Inaba announced on Instagram on Monday, April 26, 2021.

The singer, dancer, and actress joined The Talk in 2017, and became a co-host in 2019. She only made a few appearances on the show after it went on hiatus in March 2021, however. So, what will happen next?