'The Talk' Will Return in Late March After CBS Investigation of Sharon Osbourne

'The Talk' Will Return in Late March After CBS Investigation of Sharon OsbourneBy Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 18 2021, Published 10:34 a.m. ET
It goes without saying that The Talk is one of the most notable daytime talk shows on television. Not only are fans able to learn about trending topics, but they are also able to get a fresh perspective from hosts Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth.
However, The Talk is currently on hiatus due to the on-air spat between Sheryl and Sharon. Sure, the ladies sometimes get into heated discussions, but it never gets to the point where racism becomes a factor. And since CBS has made it a point to investigate Sharon’s conduct, fans will have to do without the show for now. That said, viewers are wondering when the show will be live again. Here’s everything we know.
So, when will 'The Talk' return to our small screens?
There’s no denying that Sharon made a grave mistake by fiercely defending Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. After all, there is no getting around that people can now easily question if she’s a racist or not.
That said, it’s completely understandable as to why CBS has decided to halt production on The Talk until they can iron out exactly what happened and the appropriate action to take.
While The Talk was said to go on hiatus from March 15, 2021, to March 16, 2021, it has continued well past that period, per HITC.
The news has left many fans worried, but the extension of the hiatus is only due to CBS needing the proper amount of time to conduct their investigation. And since some shows that go on hiatus sometimes never find their way back to the small screen, fans are a bit worried.
#CBS is fed up! The network has put #thetalk on a hiatus after the Sharon Osbourne dust up. It may not return!— Tommy Lightfoot Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) March 15, 2021
However, there is no need to fret. HITC reports that the CBS network has made the decision to forgo any new broadcasts of The Talk until March 22, 2021.
So, if the network decides to stick to that timetable, fans can expect The Talk back on their screens by March 23, 2021.
Sharon Osbourne has been very apologetic about her actions on 'The Talk.'
As many of us expected, Sharon wasted no time apologizing for her actions since social media had a lot of opinions about her conduct.
Truth be told, many people believe that the only reason she apologized is because of the negative press she’s getting along with being labeled a racist. Not to mention, some people believe that she doesn’t want to lose future opportunities in television.
That said, her apology via Twitter may have rubbed the CBS network the wrong way. While she was very clear about having “deep respect and love for the Black community,” she made it a point to say that she felt “blindsided” — which many people assumed was a dig to the network.
While some people took her apology to be genuine, many people ripped her on social media. A lot of fans are upset because her actions caused the other woman to be temporarily out of a job.
March 12, 2021
Other users said that they are simply not buying her apology, because we should all know what's acceptable and not acceptable to say. The sentiment that many Twitter users share is that there have been too many rumors running rampant about Sharon making racial slurs.
There is no telling if Sharon will be back on The Talk once the hiatus is over, although it would create even more hysteria if she's out of a job. But the good news is that the show will be back on air very soon.