'The Talk' Will Return in Late March After CBS Investigation of Sharon Osbourne

There’s no denying that Sharon made a grave mistake by fiercely defending Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. After all, there is no getting around that people can now easily question if she’s a racist or not.

That said, it’s completely understandable as to why CBS has decided to halt production on The Talk until they can iron out exactly what happened and the appropriate action to take.

While The Talk was said to go on hiatus from March 15, 2021, to March 16, 2021, it has continued well past that period, per HITC.

The news has left many fans worried, but the extension of the hiatus is only due to CBS needing the proper amount of time to conduct their investigation. And since some shows that go on hiatus sometimes never find their way back to the small screen, fans are a bit worried.