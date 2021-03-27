Here's What Sharon Osbourne Said on 'The Talk' That Led to Her Leaving

The Talk hosts circled back to Sharon Osbourne’s defense of Piers again, and this time it got emotional. It’s not so much what Sharon said, but how she said it. The conversation began very respectfully, but then Sharon said, “I don’t know what [Piers has] uttered that’s racist.” Then it progressed from there.

Sharon went on to demand that Sheryl “tell her why he was racist.” She raised her voice both on- and off-camera as Sheryl tried to cut to commercial. One thing we know from anti-racism work is that it’s not the responsibility of Black people to educate us, and there was Sharon Osbourne, literally demanding that her Black co-host educate her.

Beyond that, Sharon did not seem to understand how the implications of what Piers said were racist, asking her co-hosts, “Why couldn’t he just have not liked her and it not be a racial thing?”

It seemed like she genuinely wanted to learn, but at the same time, she was speaking over her co-hosts and went about the conversation in a completely insensitive manner.