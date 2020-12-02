Elaine Welteroth Named New Co-Host of 'The Talk' — Details on the Journalist!By Gabrielle Bernardini
CBS' The Talk has named Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots as the new co-hosts that will join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba on the daily morning entertainment program following the departure of Marie Osmond and Eve.
“Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” stated Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.
Elaine is a prominent award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. But what has she said about her parents and her upbringing? Keep reading to find out more about The Talk's newest co-host.
Who is Elaine Welteroth? What to know about 'The Talk' co-host.
Elaine made history in 2016 after being named the youngest Condé Nast editor in more than 100 years, tackling the role of editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. Additionally, her job title also meant that the journalist was the second African American person at the company to hold the title of editor-in-chief.
The 33-year-old has also previously held senior roles for Glamour and Ebony Magazine.
Two years after being named editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, Elaine left the company after the magazine shut down its print operation and decided to pursue other opportunities in her career.
She signed with talent management agency CAA and has since written for the hit series, Grown-ish, become a NYT bestselling author with her memoir More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say), and become a judge on Bravo's Project Runway.
Basically, she's killing it!
Elaine Welteroth previously opened up about her parents and her biracial ancestry.
In June, the Project Runway host talked about being biracial and residing in a "predominantly white neighborhood." She told E!'s Daily Pop!, "There was some diversity, but certainly not many Black children, and even fewer biracial kids."
She added, "I have a Black mother who is a very proud Black woman. A gospel singing Black woman, we grew up in the Black church. And my dad is the hippie, freestyle, guitar playing, rock music loving white man."
Elaine continued, “They agreed before we were born that we were going to be raised as Black kids because that is how America will treat us and see us. And so while we are obviously very proud of where we come from and all of our heritage, it was important for them that we centered Blackness and celebrated Black culture in our household because they knew what we would be up against in the world."
Due to the open conversation in Elaine's family, she told the outlet that she felt "very equipped with the ability to call things as I see them and stand up for myself." She also credited her mom as being a "Black mother role model" and saving the co-host from having an identity crisis.
Elaine Welteroth is married to musician Jonathan Singletary.
According to Vogue, Elaine and her husband Jonathan met when they were about 12 years old. The two reconnected years later in 2013 after the musician reached out to the journalist on Facebook and asked to grab drinks while he was interviewing for jobs in New York City.
In 2016, Jonathan popped the question during a Christmas dinner in Napa surrounded by their families.
Though their initial wedding plans were interrupted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), Elaine and Jonathan wedded in Brooklyn on May 10, 2020 on their front stoop. So cute!