Elaine Welteroth Named New Co-Host of 'The Talk' — Details on the Journalist!

CBS' The Talk has named Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots as the new co-hosts that will join Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba on the daily morning entertainment program following the departure of Marie Osmond and Eve.

“Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” stated Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment.