'The Talk' Host Elaine Welteroth Met Her Husband When They Were Kids

In December 2020, CBS's The Talk named Elaine Welteroth the new co-host of the popular entertainment morning program. Elaine will co-host alongside Amanda Kloots, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba following Eve and Marie Osmond's exit from the talk show.

Aside from being an entertainment television personality, Elaine is an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. Prior to landing her co-hosting spot, she appeared on The Talk and opened up to the hosts about life as a newlywed.

"I feel like we're in an extended honeymoon period, because of the quarantine," she said. "We're like on lockdown, love lockdown together." So, just who is Elaine's husband? Keep reading to find out more!