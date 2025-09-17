Why Are There Only Two Judges on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Season 34 Kicked off With a Surprise With only two judges, the maximum score for the night dropped to 20 points instead of the usual 30. By Amy Coleman Published Sept. 17 2025, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: ABC

If you tuned in to the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premiere and noticed something missing, you weren’t imagining it. The ballroom looked the same, the contestants brought the energy, and Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough were back hosting, but the judges’ table wasn’t complete.

Only Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli were there with paddles in hand, and every couple performed knowing they’d only be graded by two sets of eyes. So why are there only two judges on Dancing With the Stars for the Season 34 premiere? Let’s get into it.

Source: ABC

Why are there only two judges on 'Dancing With the Stars'? Where is Carrie Ann Inaba?

Longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba announced she would be sitting out the premiere, leaving only two judges at the table. Her Instagram post read, "I wanted to share that I will not be at the show tonight as I am feeling quite under the weather. I’m resting up and can’t wait to be back next week in good health. In the meantime, I wish all the contestants the very best of luck. I’ll be cheering you on from home."

The decision left Derek and Bruno to handle scoring duties without a third paddle. With no guest judge filling in, the maximum score for the night dropped to 20 points instead of the usual 30. Contestants were still nervous, but the leaderboard felt tighter with fewer scores separating the couples.

Parade reports that this was the first time in 34 seasons that Carrie Ann had ever missed judging a live performance. She’s been part of the series since its 2005 debut, originally joining Bruno and the late Len Goodman at the table. Her presence has become so familiar that fans instantly noticed when she wasn’t there.

What will happen to judging in the next episodes?

Two judges instead of three gave each paddle more weight than usual. A single high or low score could shift a couple’s standing dramatically, making the audience vote an even bigger factor in the results. That extra pressure added intensity to the season opener.

Her update reassured fans that her absence was temporary. The format adapted smoothly, and Derek and Bruno kept the critiques lively. Viewers still got the mix of technical notes, dramatic reactions, and playful banter that define the judging table.

Carrie Ann has spoken in the past about managing chronic health conditions, including lupus and Sjögren’s syndrome. She’s been open about how rest and stress management are essential for her long-term wellness. Skipping the premiere fit that philosophy: protect her health so she can stay in the ballroom for the rest of the season.