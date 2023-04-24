Home > Television > Reality TV > Dancing With the Stars Source: ABC Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Len Goodman Dies at 78 — What Happened? Len Goodman, known for both 'Dancing With the Stars' and 'Strictly Come Dancing,' passed away. Here's what we know about the star's cause of death. By Chrissy Bobic Apr. 24 2023, Published 6:54 a.m. ET

When Len Goodman stepped down from Dancing With the Stars after years of being one of the iconic judges on the show's panel, fans assumed he would eventually return. But on April 24, 2023, his agent confirmed that the former professional ballroom dancer and judge passed away. So, what was Len Goodman's cause of death?

Len was 78 at the time of his death, which was reported to have occurred on April 22, just two days before the news was released to the public. Although you have to expect that his advanced age played a role in his death, it was still unexpected for fans of the shows he was known for long after he retired from his judging duties. Read on for what we know about his passing.

Source: Getty

What was Len Goodman's cause of death?

According to ABC News, Len was diagnosed with bone cancer prior to his death. However, his agent said in a statement, the former dancing judge "passed away peacefully." It was also noted that Len was surrounded by his loved ones at the time of his death. Though many of Len's fans and celebrity friends still publicly expressed their grief at his passing.

Bruno Tonioli, who worked with Len for almost 20 years on both Dancing With the Stars and Strictly Come Dancing, shared on Twitter that he was "heartbroken" at the loss of his friend. "I will treasure the memories of our adventures," he wrote, tagging both of the shows they worked on together. "There will never be anyone like you. You will always be my perfect 10."

A rare gentleman: Kind, charming, exacting, encouraging & danced like a dream. .. Thank you for bringing so much joy.



RIP Len Goodman.. It’s a 10 from us all. pic.twitter.com/GrtJUMfPhY — Robert Rinder (@RobbieRinder) April 24, 2023

Why did Len Goodman leave 'Dancing With the Stars'?

In 2022, the news broke that Len planned to retire from Dancing With the Stars after years on the show as one of the honest, but fair, judges. As one of the longtime judges, Len had seemed like he would be a permanent fixture on the show for even more years to come. But in the end, it came down to choosing his personal life over his professional one. He opted to leave Dancing With the Stars to spend more time with his family, primarily his grandchildren.